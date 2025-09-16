Ketu's Transit Brings A Golden Era And Big Money For These Zodiac Signs

Ketu's transit in Leo during 2025, combined with its powerful conjunction with Venus, is set to bring success, and good fortune to select zodiac signs. This rare alignment transforms Ketu's energy into a positive force, marking a golden era for many.

Ketu's transit in the 4th house boosts your career and social influence. You might buy a home or vehicle. Expect surprise connections with celebs and favorable property dispute outcomes.

With Ketu in your money house, your income will grow in various ways. Expect sudden financial gains and your wishes to come true. Good things will happen in your family and career.

Ketu conjunct Venus brings unexpected career growth and huge income. The unemployed will find high-paying jobs, possibly in government. Business profits will soar. Your words will carry weight.

With Ketu and Venus aligned, you'll have the Midas touch. Your efforts to boost income will pay off big time. Financial and personal issues will fade. Health improves. Good news at home.

Ketu in your luck house meets Venus, boosting your income in many ways. You might get rich! Foreign opportunities for jobs and even marriage will pop up. Health will be good.

Ketu in your 7th house, with Venus, means you might marry into a rich family. Expect a sudden financial boost and a lifestyle change. Your income will grow daily. Wealth may come via your partner.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.