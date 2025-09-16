Ahead Of PM Modi's Birthday, Ministers And Mps Share Personal Experiences With Him

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Keeping up with the 'My Modi Story' trend on social media, several BJP leaders, including Parliamentarians and state Ministers, are sharing their personal experiences and anecdotes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reminiscing about the special moments which they will cherish for their lives.

The recollection of memories by BJP lawmakers comes as a heartfelt tribute to PM Modi's public life and rich legacy, as he turns 75 on September 17.

Parvesh Sahib Singh, cabinet minister in the Delhi government, recalled how a prompt approval by the Prime Minister led to the construction of a public hospital in Najafgarh, a demand that had remained ignored and neglected for decades.

Sharing his conversation with PM Modi during his stint as MP, he wrote on X,“When I was MP, the biggest demand in my Najafgarh constituency was for a government hospital. The land was already available, but for years, no government or MP could fulfill it. I went to PM Modi and requested it. He patiently listened to me and asked me a simple question: - "How many people will benefit from this?" I replied: "About 3 to 4 lakh people".

“Within just one month, this proposal was approved in the cabinet. And today, the hospital has been built, and the residents of the area are benefiting from it. This is not just governance; this is sensitivity,” he added.

Dr Dinesh Sharma, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy UP CM, recalling his decades-long association with PM Modi, shared an anecdote from a BJP national executive meeting and how that left him as well as his wife pleasantly surprised.

He praised the Prime Minister for his ability to recognise faces and names even after years, and how this makes the other person feel valued and respected.

Taking to his X handle, he shared,“There was a BJP National Executive in Goa, where I went with my wife. As a member of the National Executive, I had to attend, but at the insistence of Manohar Parrikar ji, I went with my wife. I had known Narendra Modi ji since my time as the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Uttar Pradesh, but I hadn't told him about my marriage. At that time, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. During dinner, as we were eating, I heard his voice from behind,“How are you?”

He further said,“My surprise grew further when he said, 'Yes, I know you've gotten married.' As we were about to stand up, he asked us to remain seated. Then, with a smile, he said, 'You've done well by entering married life, but you've caused me a little loss.”

“You've taken one of my voters from Gujarat to another state. My wife was from Gujarat, and Modi ji remembered even this small detail,” he said, recounting the conversation.

Viswajit Rane, health minister in the Goa government, also shared his 'Modi Story' moment and recalled how PM Modi's heart-warming and welcoming gesture has a calming effect on fellow leaders and also makes them comfortable.

Recollecting a previous incident, he said that he wanted to get a photograph clicked with the Prime Minister and the latter not only obliged him with the same but also made him comfortable in his company.

“His simplicity and adorability left me speechless as I kept thinking as to how a leader of his stature could be so humble and grounded,” he said.

“PM Modi also put his hand behind my shoulders and kept enquiring about my father's health. For me, My Modi Story is a story about inspiration, dedication, compassion and empowerment of citizens – a value that PM Modi stands for," he stated.