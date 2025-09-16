Suspect in Charlie Kirk’s Case Confesses in Online Chat
(MENAFN) The man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk reportedly confessed to friends in a private online conversation shortly before turning himself in to authorities, The Washington Post reported Monday.
Kirk, 31, was killed on Sept. 10 while speaking to a group of students at Utah Valley University in Orem, approximately 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been apprehended in connection with the death of the right-wing figure.
“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all," read a message from an account linked to Robinson on the Discord platform.
“It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this," he added, according to The Washington Post, which cited two individuals familiar with the conversation.
The report noted that the message was sent Thursday night, roughly two hours before authorities confirmed Robinson’s arrest.
The communication was directed to a small private group of friends on the platform, a source said on condition of anonymity.
Discord is cooperating closely with the FBI and local officials, supplying information regarding Robinson’s activities on the site, the source added, according to The Washington Post.
