Training For SIR At ERO-Level In West Bengal Today
Sources in the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that the training process will start with a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. in the CEO's office in Kolkata. It will be attended by all concerned to be involved in the forthcoming special intensive process in the state.
It is learnt that on Monday, the CEO of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, held a similar virtual meeting with electoral officers at different levels from all districts, during which they were updated on the area mapping.
Apart from that, the CEO office sources said that Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti is slated to arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday for the final review of the preparedness for the SIR in West Bengal.
The SIR in West Bengal, which is scheduled to go to Assembly polls next year, is expected to start in October, at the end of the forthcoming festive season, starting by the end of this month.
According to Bharti's schedule in West Bengal on Thursday and Friday, he is expected to hold meetings with top officials at the CEO's office, besides back-to-back video conferences with district-level electoral officers.
If necessary, CEO office sources said, he might also visit a couple of districts physically and directly interact with the electoral officers there.
Bharti is expected to go back to New Delhi on the evening of September 20 and thereafter submit a report on his findings to the office of the Chief Election Commissioner.
Since the beginning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress have been opposing the SIR in West Bengal.
According to her, the real intention behind SIR was aimed at "slapping the NRC and CAA in West Bengal".
On the other hand, the BJP claimed that Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Banerjee were opposing the SIR, fearing that names of many Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators (the "votebank" of Trinamool Congress) would be deleted from the electoral rolls.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment