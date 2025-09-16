Haryana Police Constable Mows Down Three Children In Palwal, Leaves 2 Dead

Two children, aged 9 and 13 years, died and a third child aged 7 years, sustained injuries after a speeding car driven by a police constable ploughed into them in Haryana's Palwal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohinder Verma confirmed that the head constable Narender was driving the speeding car Verma said that the head constable has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

"A speeding car with a temporary number, driven by head constable Narender, posted in Mewat, hit the three children going home from Uttawar government school. Two children have died. Their post-mortem has been done. The third child was severely injured and has been referred to PGI Hospital in Rohtak," DSP Verma said. He added that a medical examination is being conducted to check if the accused was under the influence of alcohol while driving the vehicle.

He said,“The incident occurred near Utawad around 1:30 pm. The accused has been arrested and sent for a medical examination, which will determine if he was under the influence of alcohol while driving. We have registered a case and seized the car. The accused is being interrogated. The children were aged 7 years, 13 years and 9 years respectively.”

"The police pay condolences to the families of the deceased. The district administration has instructed (the police) to help and support the victims' families," the police officer added. In a separate case, Delhi Police on Monday arrested Gaganpreet Kaur, the driver of the BMW car involved in the Dhaula Kuan accident case, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider, 38, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, was arrested during the course of the investigation.

A Delhi Police team on Monday visited the residence of the deceased victim, Navjot Singh, as part of the investigation into the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident and recorded the statement of eyewitness Gulfam, who took the injured to Nulife Hospital.

