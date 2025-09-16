Hardmoneyportal Launches Nationwide Marketplace To Match Borrowers With Verified Hard Money Lenders
Hard Money Portal Logo - Nationwide Hard Money Lender Marketplace
The fintech platform simplifies real estate investing by connecting borrowers with fix & flip and DSCR rental loan providers in seconds.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HardMoneyPortal, a new fintech marketplace, today announced the official launch of its nationwide platform that instantly matches real estate investors with verified hard money lenders for fix & flip loans, DSCR rental loans , and other investment property financing.
Hard Money Portal is built to eliminate the stress of searching and negotiating with dozens of lenders. The platform offers borrowers instant matches with lenders based on loan type, property location, down payment, and experience level.
“Real estate investors waste valuable time trying to find the right lender,” said Shawn Parker, community manager of Hard Money Portal.“We created Hard Money Portal to solve this problem. With our platform, investors get multiple verified lenders in seconds, without middlemen or hidden fees.”
Key Features of Hard Money Portal:
- Instant lender matching for fix & flip, rental, and DSCR loans
- Nationwide coverage, with verified lenders in major metros
- No middlemen – direct access to lenders
- Simple borrower form – matches sent instantly shown to borrowers on their screen
Borrowers can access the platform free of charge, while lenders can subscribe to join the Hard Money Portal network.
For more information, visit
About Hard Money Portal
Hard Money Portal is a Dallas-based fintech platform that connects real estate investors with hard money lenders nationwide. By offering instant matches for fix & flip, DSCR, and rental property loans, Hard Money Portal streamlines access to capital and makes investing faster and easier.
Growth Funding Journal - Press Desk
Growth Funding Journal
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment