Hardmoneyportal Launches Nationwide Marketplace To Match Borrowers With Verified Hard Money Lenders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HardMoneyPortal, a new fintech marketplace, today announced the official launch of its nationwide platform that instantly matches real estate investors with verified hard money lenders for fix & flip loans, DSCR rental loans , and other investment property financing.Hard Money Portal is built to eliminate the stress of searching and negotiating with dozens of lenders. The platform offers borrowers instant matches with lenders based on loan type, property location, down payment, and experience level.“Real estate investors waste valuable time trying to find the right lender,” said Shawn Parker, community manager of Hard Money Portal.“We created Hard Money Portal to solve this problem. With our platform, investors get multiple verified lenders in seconds, without middlemen or hidden fees.”Key Features of Hard Money Portal:- Instant lender matching for fix & flip, rental, and DSCR loans- Nationwide coverage, with verified lenders in major metros- No middlemen – direct access to lenders- Simple borrower form – matches sent instantly shown to borrowers on their screenBorrowers can access the platform free of charge, while lenders can subscribe to join the Hard Money Portal network.For more information, visitAbout Hard Money PortalHard Money Portal is a Dallas-based fintech platform that connects real estate investors with hard money lenders nationwide. By offering instant matches for fix & flip, DSCR, and rental property loans, Hard Money Portal streamlines access to capital and makes investing faster and easier.

