PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stones For Over Rs 18,530 Crore Projects In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for major infrastructure and industrial development projects in Assam on Sunday, with a total investment exceeding Rs 18,530 crore.

The Prime Minister's visit is part of his ongoing Northeast tour, state government officials said.

At Mangaldoi in the Darrang district, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a cluster of health education projects, including a new Medical College and Hospital, a GNM school, and a B.Sc Nursing College.

Also on the agenda in Darrang are the Guwahati Ring Road Project, intended to ease traffic congestion and improve urban connectivity, and the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra, an infrastructure development expected to boost regional transport links.

Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will travel to Numaligarh in the Golaghat district. There, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-Ethanol Private Limited's plant, a clean energy initiative aimed at promoting sustainable fuel production.

In addition, the foundation stone will be laid for a polypropylene plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), which is expected to strengthen the petrochemical sector and generate substantial employment.

PM Modi arrived here on Saturday and attended the celebrations in Guwahati marking the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the legendary singer and cultural icon of the state.

Officials told IANS that security arrangements have been intensified around the venues, and traffic restrictions are in place in parts of Guwahati to ensure smooth conduct of the events Hindustan Times With projects spanning health, infrastructure, clean energy, and connectivity, PM Modi's visit is being seen as central to the government's efforts to boost development in Assam and reaffirm its focus on the Northeast.

On September 15, the Prime Minister will continue his tour with visits to West Bengal and Bihar.

In Kolkata, he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference, and in Purnea, Bihar, he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea Airport and launch multiple development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore.

He will also inaugurate the National Makhana Board, boosting the agricultural and export potential of the region.