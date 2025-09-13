How Al Ain Preserves UAE History, From Ancient Aflaj To Sheikh Khalifa's Birthplace

Al Ain, located in the heart of the UAE, is known as the 'Oasis of the Gulf' for its rich nature and relatively mild climate, compared to other desert areas.

The city combines authenticity and modernity, with green oases, towering palm trees, and ancient aflaj (underground water channels) that tell the stories of past generations , alongside historical buildings such as forts and palaces that bear witness to the deep heritage of the place.

Al Ain reflects Emirati heritage and the spirit of its people who have preserved the city's identity despite the acceleration of modernity. The city is famous for its mountains, natural springs, and public gardens.

Tales of palm trees

Khaleej Times recently visited Al Ain Oasis, one of the oldest and most beautiful oases in the UAE, and one of the most prominent landmarks combining natural and human heritage, as part of a trip organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The oasis is located in the heart of Al Ain city and extends over more than 3,000 acres, containing about 147,000 palm trees as well as fruit trees such as mango, orange, and guava, reflecting the richness of the agricultural environment in the past and present.

The oasis is distinguished by the traditional aflaj system, an ancient irrigation method dating back thousands of years, which carries underground water through channels to irrigate farms, indicating the ingenuity of the Emirati people in adapting to the desert. The oasis was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2011 in recognition of its historical and environmental value.

Majlis and community matters

The House of Mohammed bin Khalifa was built in 1958 as the residence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, one of the most prominent figures of the ruling family and the father of Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the wife of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The house was not only a residence but also a majlis where sheikhs and residents gathered to discuss community matters and make decisions concerning people's lives. This reflects the role of the sheikhs in caring for society and protecting its heritage, as their houses were spaces that brought ruler and citizen together in a relationship of trust and closeness.

The house was built from mud, stone, and gypsum, with roofs supported by palm trunks, and it features an inner courtyard providing shade and natural ventilation. Its design shows how the ancestors adapted to the desert environment, balancing large family life with spaces for hospitality and majlis gatherings.

Today, after restoration efforts, the house has become a cultural and artistic center hosting events, exhibitions, and workshops, offering visitors the chance to learn about aspects of Emirati heritage and keeping it alive in the memory of new generations.

Al Muwaiji Palace in Al Ain, home to four generations of the Al Nahyan family, witnessed the birth of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he absorbed the essence of heritage and learned the principles of leadership and diplomacy.

In the northwestern tower, details of his birth story, and rooms displaying relics and photos from his childhood served as lasting witnesses to the beginnings of a great leader. The palace's smart architecture featured cooling air vents that naturally cooled the rooms at night, and the mosque, which was a gathering place for the people and a spiritual landmark over the years.

As for Al Jahili Fort, it is an architectural masterpiece reflecting the strength and wisdom of past sheikhs and their keenness to protect both land and people. Its high towers and wide passages embody defensive brilliance, while its wooden carvings and traditional details tell ancient stories. Overlooking the oases, the fort enhanced the experience with beauty and depth.

World of colours and shapes

Qattara Arts Centre in Al Ain is a destination that beautifully combines art and heritage in an innovative way. Located near the historic Qattara Fort, it is part of a cultural project aimed at promoting the arts and giving artists and the public opportunities to enjoy creativity.

The centre houses studios offering lessons in painting, calligraphy, music, handicrafts, pottery, and contemporary arts. Every corner tells a different artistic story, reflecting the vision and creativity of the artists.

In the gallery, works by Emirati and international artists were displayed, including oil paintings, sculptures, and multimedia works, giving visitors the opportunity to see diverse artistic expressions.

The centre also showcases some archaeological finds that reflect the region's deep history, adding a cultural and educational dimension. It regularly organises exhibitions and workshops, such as the“Collage” exhibition that brought together the works of 23 Emirati artists, and the“Sky and Beyond” exhibition featuring murals by 20 artists.

Shaped by the desert

On the fifth day, the trip to Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain showed us the magnificence of nature and the area's rich history. From the summit, the desert stretched far in golden hues, while rocks sparkled under the sunlight, giving the place indescribable beauty.

The ancient stone tombs spread along the slopes of the mountain, dating back thousands of years, revealed the lives of the region's early inhabitants and their burial customs.

The tombs, built with precision, tell the story of an ancient civilisation shaped by the desert environment. Walking among these tombs was an experience full of a sense of history and connection to the past.

Natural beauty

The Remah Dunes are one of Al Ain's most prominent natural landmarks, with sandy and rocky hills extending across the desert to form a picturesque natural scene with earthy colors and diverse terrain. The area is also home to a small nature reserve that shelters gazelles and local birds, making the visit an educational environmental experience where visitors can learn about wildlife adapted to harsh desert conditions.

While exploring the dunes, visitors can enjoy walking, cycling, and watching gazelles moving freely, as well as capturing views of landscapes that reflect the authenticity and spirit of the desert. With its diverse environment and wildlife, the Remah Dunes remain a symbol of the balance between nature and environmental heritage in the heart of the UAE.

Nature, heritage, culture

During the tour, the guide said:“Al Ain is distinguished by a unique diversity, as it combines nature, heritage, and culture. The oases and old aflaj reflect traditional life, while the forts and palaces tell the history of past generations. Visitors also enjoy mountains, museums, and public gardens, making their experience both educational and entertaining.”

One of the visitors told Khaleej Times:“What impressed me in Al Ain is this harmony between past and present. You can walk among ancient palm trees and visit forts and palaces, then head to museums or the Qattara Arts Centre to discover the contemporary side of Emirati creativity. I truly felt I was living a complete cultural experience.”