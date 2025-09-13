Dubai Startup Reinvents Party Planning Marketplace - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://www.qatarairways.com/content/dam/images/renditions/vertical-hd/destinations/united-arab-emirates/dubai/v-hd-dubai.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Dubai's events sector is being reshaped by a new digital platform aiming to simplify how people organise celebrations. The PartyPlatform, founded by Patrick Narracott, has introduced an online marketplace linking customers directly with vendors, allowing users to either hire full-service planners or assemble their own teams of vendors.

The business addresses long-standing challenges in event planning, especially in terms of transparency and vendor discovery. Traditional methods often involve sifting through numerous websites or dealing with middle-men, which adds time, cost and uncertainty. The PartyPlatform offers a curated directory of service providers, video reels showing past event setups, and tools that match vendors to event parameters such as guest count, budget and theme.

Its model offers two user paths: one where a full-service planner handles all logistics; the other where users select vendors individually-venues, caterers, DJs, florists-from the platform. This dual-choice design is meant to give more flexibility to consumers.

Messages between client and vendor are streamlined, with quote requests possible via email or WhatsApp through a centralised system designed to reduce miscommunication. In addition, the platform's mobile app-paired with a desktop version-supports browsing, booking and messaging in one place.

Visual content plays a central role. Vendor listings include short video clips to help prospective customers visualise what vendors have done previously. An algorithm suggests suitable vendors based on event parameters.

Since launching earlier this year, the platform has drawn more than 10,000 visitors. The vendor-side model is free until the end of September 2025; after which paid subscription tiers will be introduced.

Competition in Dubai's marketplace for event planning services is mounting. Other platforms have emerged that connect service providers to clients, but critics say many limit customer flexibility or impose higher fees, or that vendor visibility is inconsistent. PartyPlatform's emphasis on transparency, vendor vetting and visual inspiration aims to distinguish it from these rivals.

