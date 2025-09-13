IND Vs PAK Asia Cup: First Clash After Pahalgam Attack, Advisory Issued For J&K Students

Bengaluru: Ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged Kashmiri students across India to approach the game with a sense of sportsmanship and avoid social media posts or actions that could create trouble. National Convenor Nasir Khuehami emphasized that students should treat the match as just another sporting event and focus on their education and career, which remain their primary objectives while away from home. He reminded students of the sacrifices made by their families-fathers working tirelessly, siblings taking loans, mothers praying for their well-being, and sisters contributing in various ways. Khuehami pointed out that in previous India-Pakistan encounters, several students faced detention, legal notices, or academic repercussions due to social media activity or heated debates. Such incidents disrupted their education and created long-term consequences.

He stressed that emotions should not dictate behavior.“We advise students to refrain from social media discussions, debates, or any online engagement that may escalate into conflict or indiscipline. Enjoy the match in the true spirit of sportsmanship,” he said. The JKSA also highlighted the sensitive political and emotional context of India-Pakistan matches, cautioning students that openly supporting one team could make them vulnerable on campuses or in accommodations. Students were urged to prioritize their safety and the well-being of their families back home reiterated that sports should promote unity, harmony, and camaraderie rather than division.“Let this match celebrate sportsmanship, not become a source of discord,” he said.

First Match After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, he warned that political tensions and public sentiment could heighten sensitivities surrounding the match. While Kashmiris overwhelmingly supported the victims and condemned terrorism, incidents elsewhere in India saw students from Jammu and Kashmir affected the most. In this context, JKSA urged students to maintain calm, peace, and harmony during the upcoming game. Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, had expressed strong opposition to India facing Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup on September 14 in Dubai. Speaking to ANI, he urged the Centre to consider public sentiment and take appropriate action, emphasizing that such sporting encounters are insensitive in the aftermath of the attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22, 2025.

“On April 22, 2025, Pakistan was responsible for the killing of 26 innocent Indians. The government had clearly stated that relations with Pakistan would be suspended, as blood and water cannot flow together. Ever since the announcement of the India-Pakistan fixture, I, along with the entire nation, have opposed it. There should be no engagement, political or sporting, with Pakistan at this time,” Dwivedi said. In response to rising sensitivities, the Indian government revised its sports policy in August, allowing Indian athletes to compete in multinational events while continuing to avoid bilateral contests against Pakistan. India opened the Asia Cup with a decisive nine-wicket win over the UAE while Pakistan defeated Oman by 93 Runs.