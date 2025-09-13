Nepal Cannot Silence Its Future The World Order By Dr Krishna Kishore

Nepal's protests were triggered by an attempted restriction on social media, but the roots run far deeper. Years of stagnation, corruption, and privilege created a combustible environment. When the government tried to curb online expression, young Nepalis saw it as proof that their voices were being silenced. Demonstrations spread, police opened fire, buildings burned, and Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli resigned. What began as a digital dispute became a crisis of human legitimacy.

The economic backdrop explains the anger. Nepal depends on remittances for roughly 27 percent of GDP. That figure signals weakness rather than strength. The domestic economy cannot generate enough jobs. In 2022–23 alone, more than 750,000 Nepalis left for foreign employment, an average of over 2,000 every day. Youth unemployment sits near 21 percent and underemployment is worse. Inflation has eased, but food, housing, and education remain expensive relative to wages. For many, the only future lies abroad.

Politics has offered no relief. Power is monopolized by dynastic parties and recycled leaders. The viral hashtag #NepoKids captured frustration with politicians' children flaunting wealth while ordinary youth scramble for opportunity. The government's reaction, with curfews, internet shutdowns, and live ammunition, deepened the sense that the system exists to protect itself rather than its citizens.

The protesters' demands are not radical. They want honest governance, functional services, and a chance to build lives at home. Their strength lies in numbers and moral clarity. This is already reshaping politics, as independent mayors and reformists win local offices by delivering results. Established parties ignore this at their peril.

Other countries show what happens when youth anger collides with entrenched elites. In Sri Lanka, corruption and mismanagement led to economic collapse and the downfall of the Rajapaksa dynasty. In Bangladesh, student protests over job quotas swelled into a revolt that forced Sheikh Hasina from power. In Thailand, a coalition of young political activists sparked protests against the country's monarchy. The Arab Spring a decade earlier revealed the same dynamic. High youth unemployment and corrupt elites created pressure that exploded when rulers silenced dissent. Nepal now faces the same fork in the road: adapt or collapse.

Reform is the only sustainable answer. Nepal needs independent anti-corruption bodies, transparent party finance, and mandatory asset disclosures. It must diversify away from remittance dependence into hydropower, technology, agro-processing, and tourism. Apprenticeships and skill programs could link youth to local jobs, while diaspora bonds could channel migrant savings into national investment. Above all, the state must safeguard civic space. No democracy survives by criminalizing dissent or silencing the internet.

The lesson is larger than Nepal. Across South Asia, entrenched parties confuse tenure with legitimacy. Youth bulges without opportunity are fuel for instability. When rulers meet frustration with repression, they hasten their own downfall. Nepal's young citizens have made their position clear: performance, not pedigree, will decide political survival.

Leaders now face a simple choice. They can impose curfews and cling to power for a little longer, or they can embrace reform and rebuild trust. Protest is not the death of democracy. More often it is the only way to renew it.