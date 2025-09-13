'Bigg Boss 19': Farah Khan Replaces Salman Khan For Weekend Ka Vaar, Confronts Contestants In Fiery Promo
Fans of Bigg Boss 19 are eagerly awaiting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode - a segment typically headlined by Salman Khan, where he takes the housemates to task. However, with Salman currently busy shooting for an upcoming project, filmmaker Farah Khan has stepped in as the guest host this weekend.
Farah Khan Pulls No Punches
In the latest promo, Farah Khan doesn't hold back as she takes on several contestants for their behaviour inside the house.
She slams Kunika Sadanand for asking fellow housemate Jiya Shankar to remove pooris from her plate - calling the behaviour unnecessarily controlling. Farah even brands Kunika a“control freak.”
Tanya Mittal also comes under fire for her earlier remarks about“values,” which leave her visibly emotional. Farah's comments bring Tanya to tears during the interaction.
Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah ne li sabki class, kya gharwaale hai iske liye taiyaar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par Now:- twitter/fPHvDFtxkh
- JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 12, 2025
In another promo, Farah confronts Basir Ali over his arrogant comments about the other contestants. Basir had earlier stated that his fellow housemates weren't on his level, which drew backlash online. Farah shuts him down, reminding him that every contestant has earned their place in the house.
She also criticizes Nehal Chudasama for allegedly“setting feminism back 100 years” and accuses her of enjoying unnecessary attention.
Weekend ke Vaar par Farah ne di teekhi advice, kya Kunickaa le paayenge isse seekh? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par Now:- twitter/cuwIjMJKU8
- JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 12, 2025
Nominations and Possible Double Eviction
This week's nominated contestants include Natalia Janoszek, Mrudul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. According to reports, not one but two contestants might face eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
