Hyderabad SHOCKER! Kushaiguda Realtor Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, Srikanth Reddy, a real estate businessman, was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kushaiguda. The attack happened outside his home in HB Colony, under Kushaiguda police station limits in Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana. According to police, an unidentified man arrived on a scooter and got into a brief argument with Srikanth. Suddenly, the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed Srikanth repeatedly. The entire attack took place in full public view. Srikanth suffered severe bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

Telangana | Two people, Dhanraj and Daniel, killed businessman Srikanth Reddy by stabbing him with knives in broad daylight within the Kushaiguda police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)....

Suspects identified, motive under investigation

Police suspect that the murder could be linked to a financial dispute or business rivalry. Srikanth's two employees, identified as Dhanraj and Daniel, are suspected of involvement in the murder. Both worked under Srikanth in his real estate business. The reason for the killing is still unclear. The police are investigating all possible angles to find out the exact motive. A video related to the case is under examination by the investigators. The police are making efforts to identify and arrest the attacker as soon as possible.

Body sent for post-mortem examination

Srikanth Reddy's body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination (PME) following the brutal attack. Police confirmed the body was sent for autopsy to help determine the exact cause of death and gather further evidence. A Telangana police official said,“The deceased, Srikanth Reddy, was attacked by two individuals working under him, namely Dhanraj and Daniel, in Mangapuram, HB Colony. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The reason for the murder is yet to be known.”

Earlier murder case in Kukatpally

The incident follows another recent stabbing murder in Hyderabad. A 50-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds at her residence in Kukatpally area. Police suspect a Jharkhand-based house help and his accomplice in that case. During the investigation, police found a video showing the suspects moving inside the building. The family had returned from their shop after failing to contact the woman multiple times. They found the body after breaking the locked door.

Police continue investigation

The Kushaiguda police are investigating the brutal killing of Srikanth Reddy from all possible angles. They suspect enmity either over business matters or financial disputes but are not ruling out any other possibilities. Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest. The police are examining video footage, collecting witness statements, and trying to trace the scooter used by the assailant.

This brutal public killing has shocked the local community, raising serious questions about safety and security in the area. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.