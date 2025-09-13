Early Warning Report Of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Formerly Yukon New Parent, Inc.) In Connection With The Closing Of The Strategic Business Combination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (formerly Yukon New Parent, Inc.,“New Mount Logan”) filed an early warning report today in connection with the closing of the all-stock strategic business combination (the“Business Combination”) of Mount Logan Capital Intermediate LLC (formerly Mount Logan Capital Inc.,“Mount Logan”) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. For additional details regarding the closing of the Business Combination, please see the press release issued by Mount Logan earlier today, which is available for review under Mount Logan's SEDAR+ profile.

Immediately before the completion of the Business Combination, New Mount Logan (650 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022) did not beneficially own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, any common shares of Mount Logan. Immediately after the completion of the Business Combination, New Mount Logan beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over all of the issued and outstanding units (“Units”) of Mount Logan, resulting in New Mount Logan being the sole unitholder of Mount Logan. The purpose of the Business Combination was for New Mount Logan to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Units. Pursuant to the Business Combination, Mount Logan is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Mount Logan.

An early warning report will be filed by New Mount Logan in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available under Mount Logan's profile on SEDAR+ at To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Mount Logan Capital Inc., 650 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Nikita Klassen, Chief Financial Officer, 212-486-6333.

Mount Logan's head office is located at 650 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, USA.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”) and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), respectively. Mount Logan also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

ML Management was organized in 2020 as a Delaware limited liability company and is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. The primary business of ML Management is to provide investment management services to (i) privately offered investment funds exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the“1940 Act”) advised by ML Management, (ii) a non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, (iii) Ability, and (iv) non-diversified closed-end management investment companies registered under the 1940 Act that operate as interval funds. ML Management also acts as the collateral manager to collateralized loan obligations backed by debt obligations and similar assets.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio's morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of New Mount Logan, 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expects,”“intends,”“will,”“should,”“may,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“would,”“forecasts,”“seeks,”“future,”“proposes,”“target,”“goal,”“objective,”“outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect New Mount Logan's, Mount Logan's and 180 Degree Capital's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the benefits of the Business Combination involving Mount Logan and 180 Degree Capital, including future financial and operating results, New Mount Logan's, Mount Logan's and 180 Degree Capital's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the expected timing of commencement of trading of shares of MLCI on the Nasdaq, and other statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to future results of operations, projected cash flow and liquidity, business strategy, shareholder liquidity programs and the payment of dividends to shareholders of New Mount Logan, and other plans and objectives for future operations. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of delays in commencement of trading of shares of MLCI; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that synergies from the Business Combination may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that any announcement relating to the Business Combination could have adverse effects on the market price of MLCI's shares; the risk of litigation related to the Business Combination; the risk that the credit ratings of New Mount Logan or its subsidiaries may be different from what the companies expect; the diversion of management time from ongoing business operations and opportunities as a result of the Business Combination; the risk of adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Business Combination; competition, government regulation or other actions; the ability of management to execute its plans to meet its goals; risks associated with the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; changes in economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions; natural and man-made disasters; civil unrest, pandemics, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes; and other risks inherent in New Mount Logan's, Mount Logan's and 180 Degree Capital's businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which New Mount Logan will file from time to time with the SEC, 180 Degree Capital has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC and Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time on SEDAR+.

None of New Mount Logan, Mount Logan or 180 Degree Capital undertakes any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The references and link to the website and mountlogancapital.ca have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release. None of New Mount Logan, 180 Degree Capital or Mount Logan is responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

