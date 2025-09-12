Audiocleaner Expands Access To AI Vocal Remover And Music Remover With New Pricing Options

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Flexible subscription and one-time purchase plans enhance usability of AudioCleaner's vocal separation tools.

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, CHINA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AudioCleaner, an AI-powered platform for audio processing, today announced new subscription and one-time purchase options for its widely used vocal remover and music remover tools. The update provides creators, musicians, and professionals with more flexibility to access high-quality audio separation without committing to a single payment model.At the core of AudioCleaner's platform are features that allow users to separate vocals from instrumentals with precision. Beyond processing audio files, the platform also supports separation directly from video, offering the ability to export results in either audio or video format. This functionality is particularly valuable for music producers, content creators, and educators who require versatile output options for different platforms.AudioCleaner's technology goes beyond traditional separation tasks. Its background music remover allows users to isolate spoken content from recordings where background sound interferes with clarity. Whether for podcasts, online courses, or professional presentations, this feature provides a practical solution for delivering clear, focused audio.The introduction of flexible pricing options reflects the diverse needs of AudioCleaner's growing user base. While subscriptions suit professionals who use the platform frequently and want continuous updates, a one-time purchase option appeals to those who require occasional but powerful tools.“AudioCleaner is designed to be inclusive of different workflows and creative needs,” said a company spokesperson.“With both subscription and one-time purchase models, plus the option to try our tools for free, users can make an informed decision before investing.”The free trial enables new users to explore the platform's capabilities, including its vocal and music separation tools, before committing financially. This trial-first approach ensures that potential customers can evaluate output quality and ease of use without risk.Built on advanced artificial intelligence, AudioCleaner automates tasks that previously demanded specialized technical knowledge. Users simply upload their chosen file, whether audio or video, and within minutes receive separated tracks ready for remixing, karaoke, podcast editing, or professional use. By reducing manual effort and delivering consistent results, AudioCleaner streamlines the audio production process.Industry experts point out that AI-based audio separation has become increasingly significant in the era of digital content creation. From remix culture to corporate communication, the demand for tools that deliver high-quality isolation of sound elements continues to grow.AudioCleaner's enhancements further address long-standing challenges faced by traditional audio editing software, such as uneven output or complex interfaces. With its intuitive web-based design, the platform lowers barriers to entry and broadens access to professional-grade editing tools.The company has confirmed that more product developments are in the pipeline, including AI voice generator and further audio editing.AudioCleaner is now available globally at .About AudioCleanerAudioCleaner is an online AI audio tool that specializes in audio cleaning and creative processing. With popular features like audio cleaner, music remover, mashup maker, and vocal remover, AudioCleaner is redefining how users clean and transform sound-quickly, intelligently, and without downloads. Designed for musicians, educators, content creators, and everyday users, AudioCleaner is on a mission to become the all-in-one platform for intelligent audio processing.

