Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan Already In World Cup

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, already has three Arab national teams qualified-Tunisia, Morocco, and Jordan, which will make its World Cup debut. In total, 18 teams, including Brazil, have also secured their spots in the tournament, which will feature 48 teams.

Egypt is very close to securing its spot in the FIFA World Cup. To do so, it only needs to defeat Djibouti, which was already eliminated from its group in the African qualifiers, on October 5. Sudan still has a chance to qualify or advance to the playoffs if it wins its next two matches-against Mauritania, which no longer has a chance to qualify, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a direct contest for the spot. Libya needs to beat Cape Verde and Mauritius to keep its World Cup hopes alive.

Algeria leads Group G and depends solely on itself to qualify in its matches against Somalia, already eliminated, and Uganda, the group's second-placed team. Comoros still has a chance to reach the World Cup, relying on a combination of results in Group I and victories over two teams ahead of them in the standings-Madagascar and Ghana.

The Gulf and Levant countries competed in the Asian World Cup qualifiers, with Jordan securing qualification. Now, in the fourth stage of this phase, two groups have been formed. In Group A, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman will play against each other. Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Iraq will face off in Group B. The winner of each group advances to the World Cup.

In addition to Brazil, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, and the three host countries, the following teams have already qualified for the World Cup: Argentina, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Ecuador, Uruguay, Australia, Colombia, and Paraguay.

