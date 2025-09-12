Adobe Indesign Automation Tool And PDF Solutions On Summer End Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions, a developer of automation software for Adobe InDesign, PDF workflows, & Microsoft Office announces today a summer end sale until September 19. Zevrix offers a 50% discount on all products including paid upgrades. The company creates InDesign plug-ins that automate file exporting and conversion, optimize linked image color and size, and simplify preflight and packaging. Zevrix also offers apps that automate for PDF printing & conversion as well as output from Microsoft Office.

Toronto, ON, Canada - September 12, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions, developer of automation tools for Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows , today announces an end-of-summer sale running through September 19. During this limited-time promotion, Zevrix offers 50% off all items in its online store, including product upgrades. Known for its InDesign plug-ins, Zevrix tools reduce production time and costs by automating repetitive tasks and workflow automation of printers, publishers, and prepress houses.

"Zevrix software is the best kept secret out there for the Graphic Design industry," says Darren Rath of his Melbourne, Australia-based studio. "It rocks and continues to impress and improve at a scary rate... Thanks to Zevrix products, every piece of artwork that flies out of here requires no prepress fixes."

Key products in the promotion:

LinkOptimizer: For InDesign users, this tool reduces linked image sizes by removing excess data, while also converting formats and performing image adjustments. It scales and crops images in Photoshop to match InDesign dimensions , sets resolution to target values, and reimports images into InDesign at 100%.

Output Factory for InDesign: This automates printing and exporting with batch processing , single-page exports, layer versions, variable naming, and more. Supports PDF, print, EPUB, TIFF, and other formats. A server version enables hot folder processing in workgroup environments.

Package Central: This server-grade tool automates InDesign document packaging from hot folders . The app automatically collects InDesign files and assets, adding PDF and IDML options, sending email alerts, and more.

Zevrix also provides tools for batch PDF printing, preflighting, and conversion; Microsoft Office output automation; file delivery systems; and quality checks for images and vector files.

Pricing and Availability:

Zevrix software can be purchased at 50% off until September 19, 2025 from zevrix. For details, please visit the website. Product trials are also available for download. All Zevrix products require macOS 10.12-26.x; InDesign and Illustrator solutions require Adobe Creative Cloud CS6-2025 software.

