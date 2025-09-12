Michael Mcmillan, President Of Financialize, Featured On Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast: Why Verified Insurance Leads Matter

Michael McMillan, President of Financialize, was recently featured on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, where he shared insights into the future of insurance lead generation and what sets Financialize apart in a crowded market.

Why Verified Leads Are the Future of Insurance Lead Generation

In today's competitive financial services market, not all leads are created equal.“Verified data and real intent are what separate a junk lead from a real opportunity,” McMillan explained.“We're giving agents guidance, support, and training on how to actually engage with these leads, because if our agents win, we win.”

McMillan revealed that out of their tens of thousands of leads produced each month, only about 22% pass Financialize's rigorous verification process before reaching agents. This strict filtering ensures that agents receive leads with accurate contact information and a genuine interest in annuities, life insurance, or Medicare coverage.

Exclusive Insurance Leads: Why They Convert Better

One of the biggest differentiators discussed was lead exclusivity. At Financialize, every verified lead is assigned to a single agent. This exclusivity eliminates the“race to the bottom” that occurs when multiple agents chase the same prospect. Instead, agents can approach each lead with ownership and confidence, which increases conversion rates.

Balancing Automation with Human Connection

While automation plays a role in reminders and scheduling, McMillan stressed that the human touch remains critical. Even the highest-quality insurance leads require skilled advisors to engage personally and build trust.

“Every agent needs to know their pipeline is real,” McMillan said.“That confidence drives better conversations, stronger client trust, and ultimately higher conversion rates.”

Building Smarter Pipelines with Verified Data

From high-intent insurance leads who are ready to act now to longer-term prospects who may require nurturing, McMillan encourages agents to take a strategic approach. By combining verified lead data, exclusivity, and advisor coaching, Financialize helps agents maximize every opportunity in their pipeline.

About Michael McMillan

Michael McMillan is the President of Financialize, where he leads the company's transformation into one of the insurance industry's most innovative lead generation and sales enablement platforms. With a background spanning contact centers, SaaS, revenue operations, and customer experience, McMillan is known for building scalable systems, streamlining operations, and driving measurable growth.

At Financialize, he is focused on advanced technology, transparent pricing models, and a relentless emphasis on agent success, guided by the company's North Star:“If our agents win, we win.”

About Financialize

Financialize LLC is a marketing and lead generation company specializing in exclusive, verified leads for annuities, life insurance, and Medicare. We are not a licensed insurance agency and do not provide tax, legal, or investment advice. Leads are referred only to licensed professionals authorized to discuss and recommend insurance and financial products. All financial decisions should be made in consultation with a licensed advisor who understands specific situation.

