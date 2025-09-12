Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.


2025-09-12 03:11:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. : Has closed a non-brokered private placement of6,666,416 units at a price of $0.30 per Unit, raising total gross proceeds of $1,999,924.80. Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.38.

MENAFN12092025000212011056ID1110055135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search