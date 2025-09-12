Bootstrapped Field Service CRM Quoteiq Hits 100,000 Downloads In Under Two Years, Valued At $30 Million

MENAFN - GetNews)



"QuoteIQ co-founders Mike Vidan (left) and Justin Rogers are taking on the industry giants"Former corporate sales executive and entrepreneur challenge venture-backed giants with contractor-built software solution

SAVANNAH, GA - September 12, 2025 - QuoteIQ, the fastest-growing field service CRM built by contractors for contractors, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 downloads and 40,000 active users since launching in October 2023. The bootstrapped company, which has received no outside investment, was recently valued at $30 million by third-party assessors – demonstrating that real-world innovation can compete with venture-backed competitors that have raised hundreds of millions in funding.

The milestone represents an average of nearly 5,000 downloads per month since launch, with the platform now serving contractors across multiple industries including pressure washing, exterior cleaning, roofing, HVAC, and plumbing.

"We weren't trying to build a unicorn – we were trying to solve a problem that every service business owner faces," said Mike Vidan, co-founder and CEO of QuoteIQ. "After 20 years in corporate sales and running multiple service businesses, I was duct-taping five or six different platforms together and paying for subscriptions for all of them. We knew what was needed, but it didn't exist. We tried talking to various software companies, but our requests and suggestions fell on deaf ears. In hindsight, I bet they wished they had listened!"

David vs. Goliath in Field Service Software

Unlike competitors that rely heavily on third-party integrations and slow development cycles, QuoteIQ builds core features in-house and ships updates rapidly based on direct customer feedback. This agility has allowed the company to gain significant market share against established players backed by venture capital.

The platform's signature features, including InstaQuote, enable contractors to deliver instant, professional estimates to homeowners – addressing a critical pain point in an industry where customers often wait days for callbacks.

"InstaQuote is one of our signature features that has had tremendous impact on our users," Vidan explained. "Homeowners don't want to wait. With InstaQuote paired with InstaSchedule, our users turn their websites into 24/7 sales engines."

Real-World Success Stories Drive Growth

The platform's impact is demonstrated through customer success stories like Ziad Siddiqui at Delta Exterior Cleaning & Pest Control in Vancouver, who scaled from zero to $1.1 million in revenue in his first year using QuoteIQ to manage a door-to-door sales team of 20-25 representatives.

"I had a team of 20+ salespeople and gave them the choice between QuoteIQ and Jobber. Every single one chose QuoteIQ. It's easier, faster, and built for the field," said Siddiqui. "When you're going door-to-door, mobile-first matters – and QuoteIQ gives my team the edge."

Tristan Jones, who left his corporate job at Gulfstream Aerospace to start Doc Jones Pressure Washing, credits the platform with easing his transition to entrepreneurship: "QuoteIQ has made the transition so much easier. InstaQuote is incredible – there's no better feeling than having a client create their own quote and schedule it instantly."

Founded by Industry Veterans with Massive Following

QuoteIQ was founded by Vidan and Justin Rogers, entrepreneurs who built their credibility in the field service industry through content creation, amassing over 2 million followers and billions of views while helping more than 10,000 entrepreneurs start service businesses through their programs.

"We kept hearing the same question from our audience: 'What CRM are you using?'" Rogers said. "The frustrating answer was there wasn't one that actually worked for contractors. So we built what the industry needed."

Expansion Plans and Market Position

Despite receiving multiple acquisition offers, the founders remain committed to independence and continued innovation. The company is rolling out new features like Employee Hub to support larger teams and expanding into additional service industries.

Projected to surpass $1.4 trillion by 2030, the US home services industry is on the brink of monumental growth, with increasing demand for mobile-first, integrated solutions that can handle the unique needs of service businesses.

About QuoteIQ

Founded in October 2023, QuoteIQ is a comprehensive field service CRM designed specifically for contractors by contractors. The platform combines instant quoting, scheduling, customer management, and business analytics in a mobile-first solution. Based in Savannah, Georgia, QuoteIQ serves over 40,000 active users across multiple service industries. For more information, visit MyQuoteIQ.