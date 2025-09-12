Sushila Karki Becomes First Woman Prime Minister Of Nepal

Ex-chief justice Sushila Karki has become the first woman to serve as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The appointment of the 73-year-old was confirmed by Nepal's presidential press adviser.

Karki, who served as Nepal's first female chief justice, is set to take charge as interim head, stepping in to run the Himalayan nation after anti-graft protests plunged it into the worst political crisis in decades.

"President Ram Chandra Paudel will appoint former chief justice Sushila Karki as the prime minister. Karki is scheduled to be sworn in as prime minister at 9pm (15:15 GMT)," presidential press adviser Kiran Pokharel said in a statement ahead of the swearing in ceremony.

"Congratulations! We wish you success, wish the country success," President Ram Chandra Paudel said to Karki after the swearing in ceremony broadcast on state television.

Karki's appointment on Friday came days after violence led to the deaths of at least 51 people and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

