Fossil Fuel, Cement Firms Linked To Hotter Heatwaves: Study

Representational Photo

New Delhi- Emissions from fossil fuel and cement producers could be directly responsible for making an average heatwave“50 per cent more intense” since the pre-industrial era, a study has suggested.

The research, published in Nature, also indicates that the emissions from a single carbon major emitter could have contributed to as many as“16 to 53 heatwaves” - events that would have been“virtually impossible” in a world without global warming.

Researchers from Europe, including experts at ETH Zurich, analysed 213 heatwaves recorded between 2000 and 2023 in the international 'Emergency Events Database', including the 2022 heatwave in India.

The team investigated how emissions from the 180 largest carbon majors - fossil fuel companies like Saudi Aramco, Russia's Gazprom, Chevron, and coal-reliant countries such as China and India - contributed to increasing the likelihood of these heatwaves.

“The emissions of the carbon majors contribute to half the increase in heatwave intensity since 1850-1900,” they wrote.