The latest 8 percent decrease in the price of Ethereum to $4,200 in September 2025 has caused a discernible change of ETH buyers towards the presale of Lyno AI. The flight indicates increasing worries about the Ethereum gas fees and scaling capacity. The platform of Lyno AI, which promises arbitrage on the basis of AI in a variety of chains, now attracts considerable interest.

Lyno AI's Unique Advantage Over Ethereum

Lyno AI uses the latest AI to allow local traders to seize arbitrage in 15+ chains, such as Polygon and Arbitrum. The platform of Lyno AI of trades is executed in milliseconds with multi-layered security, unlike Ethereum, which has a heavy network with a sluggish speed. Its verified smart contracts, audited by Cyberscope , offer a layer of trust beyond the infrastructure problems that Ethereum faces nowadays.

The presale is at the Early Bird phase with a price of $0.050 per token and 425,122 tokens sold, raising more than $21,256. The second step price will be raised to $0.055 which will provide a high motivation to participate early. The ultimate target price will be at $0.10. To top this, Lyno AI is holding a giveaway, where presale buyers who buy more than 100 dollars worth of tokens can enter to win a portion of a 100K prize, which is shared among ten investors.

Why Investors Should Act Now

Market analysts looking for a 20 percent breakout in September 2025, on related assets, expect Lyno AI to soar as high as 1500x by 2026 and a 1000-dollar investment could grow to 1.5 million. Alongside the secure, AI-powered arbitrage tech that the platform even offers and the multi-chain reach, this prediction illustrates why Lyno AI is regarded as the greatest AI presale opportunity.

With the Ethereum network also facing congestion and increased costs, Lyno AI offers an attractive alternative to traders who want to get efficient and scalable arbitrage. The momentum behind the presale is an indication of strong investor confidence. Buyers are advised to move swiftly and ensure that they purchase tokens before the price goes up to $0.055 and they can gain the most.

Conclusion: Secure Your Stake in Lyno AI Today

Now that Ethereum has some weaknesses and the innovative and audited platform of Lyno AI provides a chance to get involved in the next-generation AI-driven arbitrage, it is a unique opportunity to take part in the presale. Now is the time that investors should rush to invest in Lyno AI at the Early Bird stage before the price of the presale increases.

High demand, a high level of security that is audited by Cyberscope, and an appealing prize of 100K giveaway are some of the factors that make it clear why Lyno AI is poised to dominate the dynamic crypto environment.

