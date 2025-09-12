Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Market Analysis 2025-2029 - Growth Driven By Rising Demand For Construction & Infrastructure, Increased Mining Activities, And Advancements In Precision & Automated Equipment


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization and industrialization

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $7.92 billion in 2024 to $8.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $10.37 billion, continuing its growth momentum driven by increasing construction and infrastructure investments, rising demand for efficient and durable equipment, and heightened government expenditure on public infrastructure projects.

Key factors contributing to the market's growth include a surge in mining activities, particularly in emerging economies, where industrialization fuels demand for essential metals and minerals. Ground engaging tools enhance mining operations by boosting the efficiency of machinery used in earthmoving tasks, ultimately improving productivity and minimizing equipment downtime. A notable example is the reported 30.4% increase in Botswana's mining production index in the first quarter of 2022, highlighting the sector's vitality.

Recognizing the importance of innovation, leading market entities are developing advanced solutions like hammerless locking systems. These systems offer safer component replacements without hammers, optimizing worksite safety and productivity. For instance, MTG Systems launched the VEEMET tooth system in April 2023, providing enhanced stability and seamless, hammerless component replacement to improve machine uptime.

Mergers and acquisitions remain pivotal, as evidenced by Epiroc AB's acquisition of CQMS Razer Pvt. Ltd. in February 2023. This strategic move broadened Epiroc's portfolio with advanced consumables and digital tools, aligning with sustainable mining practices aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Major companies leading the GET market include Caterpillar Inc., John Deere, Komatsu Ltd., and Liebherr Group, among others. The market's geographical footprint spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions, with Asia-Pacific spearheading anticipated growth due to rapid urbanization and infrastructural activities.

While the GET market thrives, it faces challenges from fluctuating global trade relations and tariffs. The aerospace and defense sectors particularly feel the pinch due to increased costs of materials sourced internationally, prompting industry players to adapt by diversifying supply chains and seeking strategic partnerships.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Bucket Teeth, Adapters, Cutting Edges, Blades, Rippers, Others
2) By Material: Steel, Alloy Steel, Cast Iron, Polyurethane, Ceramic
3) By Application: Excavation, Loading, Grading, Trenching, Others
4) By End User: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Bucket Teeth: Standard, Tiger, Rock Penetration Teeth
2) By Adapters: Weld-On, Corner, Bolt-On
3) By Cutting Edges: Double Bevel Flat, Serrated, Single Bevel Flat
4) By Blades: Dozer, Loader, Grader
5) By Rippers: Single Shank, Parabolic, Multi-Shank
6) Others: Side Cutters, Shrouds, End Bits

Companies Mentioned: Caterpillar Inc., John Deere, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2025-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.38 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.37 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5%
Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market report include:

  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • John Deere
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Liebherr Group
  • Doosan Corporation
  • Sandvik AB
  • Volvo Construction Equipment
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery
  • The Weir Group
  • Bradken Limited
  • Black Cat Wear Parts
  • Hensley Industries Inc.
  • MTG S.A. Metalogenia
  • Columbia Steel Casting Co.
  • WALKSON
  • BYG S.A.
  • 2MT Mining Products Pty. Ltd.
  • Valley Blades Inc.
  • Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ningbo Sanjin

Attachment

  • Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Market
