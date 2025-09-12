Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Market Analysis 2025-2029 - Growth Driven By Rising Demand For Construction & Infrastructure, Increased Mining Activities, And Advancements In Precision & Automated Equipment
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$10.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market report include:
- Caterpillar Inc. John Deere Komatsu Ltd. Liebherr Group Doosan Corporation Sandvik AB Volvo Construction Equipment Hitachi Construction Machinery The Weir Group Bradken Limited Black Cat Wear Parts Hensley Industries Inc. MTG S.A. Metalogenia Columbia Steel Casting Co. WALKSON BYG S.A. 2MT Mining Products Pty. Ltd. Valley Blades Inc. Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd. Ningbo Sanjin
