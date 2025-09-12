Put Down Your Phone And Read Public Welfare Cultural Initiative: Guiding Reading In The Digital Age
Currently, nearly 5,000 offline reading activities have been held across the province, with direct participation exceeding one million. Over 1,100 new media products have been launched, reaching an online audience of more than 60 million.
In March this year, the initiative was promoted nationwide, encouraging the public to "spend half an hour each day putting down their phones to read." During World Book Day, Heilongjiang hosted province-wide themed reading-sharing sessions, guiding local organizations to hold over a thousand activities. The initiative also participated in six national exhibitions, including the 2025 World Brand Moganshan Conference, attracting readers from multiple countries.
In August, the project organized over 60 summer reading camps for primary and secondary schools across the province under the theme "Give Me Three Days, and I'll Give You a Child Who Loves Reading." This campaign sparked more than 3,200 themed activities throughout Heilongjiang, reaching around 100,000 teachers, parents, and students.
The project does not reject digital technology; instead, it advocates building a new reading ecosystem that integrates print and digital media, helping the public cultivate good reading habits.
Video link:
Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial CommitteeCONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment