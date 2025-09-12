Fall's Cozy Delight: Donutnv Announces Hot Pumpkin Pie Mini Donuts

Savor the fall season with DonutNV's Pumpkin Pie Mini's paired with a refreshing Apple Cider

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Savor the season with the launch of DonutNV's seasonal Pumpkin Pie mini donuts, available only for a limited time in September and October 2025. Perfect for celebrating the fall season, these delightful treats feature a rich combo of Toranipumpkin pie sauce, Golden Oreo morsels, and a dusting of powdered sugar. DonutNV mini's are always made hot and fresh to order behind the signature "Watch the Donuts" window on their mobile donut trucks and trailers, ensuring a delicious experience with every bite. Available by the bag, box, or bucket, these donuts are ideal for sharing or indulging solo.DonutNV's seasonal apple cider has also returned for a limited-time, available warm or chilled at select locations during the fall season. This cozy combination elevates any gathering, making it a must-try for donut and cider enthusiasts alike!"We're thrilled to announce the return of our beloved pumpkin pie mini donuts for the fall season, a fan favorite that delights guests of all ages," said Amanda Gingold, President of DonutNV Franchising who also leads the DonutNV flavor development team. "I'm passionate about crafting innovative and delicious treats that capture the essence of the season, and we can't wait to see our customers enjoy these cozy, autumn-inspired donuts once again."DonutNV can be found at local community events, fundraisers, sports functions, and is also available for private events and catering across the country. With over 145 locations nationwide, finding the nearest DonutNV has never been easier-just visit DonutNV .About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

