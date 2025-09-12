Tickets Are Live For Rodgers And Hammerstein's Carousel In Concert

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 12, 2025 2:14 am - Tickets are live for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel In Concert on October 19 at the Will Rogers Stage, Tulsa. Don't miss this one-time performance featuring opera, orchestra, and ballet in a dazzling Broadway celebration!

Tulsa, Oklahoma – 12 September 2025 - The stage is set for an unforgettable afternoon as tickets officially go live for a powerhouse concert musical that promises to dazzle audiences with world-class talent and timeless classics.

On Sunday, October 19 at 2:30 PM, the Will Rogers Stage will come alive for one performance only, bringing together six distinguished opera soloists, the acclaimed Will Rogers Stage Orchestra, a full chorus, and talented artists from the Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education.

The program will feature stirring renditions of Broadway favorites, including“You'll Never Walk Alone,”“If I Loved You,” and more. This rare collaboration of vocal, orchestral, and dance artistry offers audiences a chance to experience a multi-dimensional performance unlike anything else in the region.

With limited seating and only one show, fans are urged to secure their tickets now. Tickets can be purchased by scanning the event QR code.



“TICKET. ARE. LIVE. This event brings together some of the finest performers from opera, orchestra, and ballet to deliver a musical celebration that transcends genres,” said the organizing team.“It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience that no one should miss.”

