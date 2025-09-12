Lbank Exchange Will List OOJU (OOJU)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, will list OOJU (OOJU) at 10:00 on September 15, 2025 (UTC). Users will be able to access the OOJU/USDT trading pair at: .







OOJU Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About OOJU (OOJU)

OOJU is a pioneering blockchain ecosystem designed to transform the future of manufacturing and commerce through the creation of a transparent, decentralized Machine Economy. Built on the BNB Chain, OOJU integrates smart factories, AIoT-driven data validation, and tokenized reward mechanisms, providing a practical and scalable model for blockchain adoption in real industries.

OOJU is firmly rooted in Real-World Assets (RWA) , ensuring that every token and transaction is underpinned by real machine operations, industrial data, and tangible economic activity. This foundation gives OOJU a unique position in the blockchain industry, where its value is tied not only to digital innovation but also to measurable real-world production.

At its core, OOJU connects physical production machines with blockchain, ensuring that every unit of data produced within a factory can be recorded, validated, and rewarded in real time. This approach bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and industrial application, making OOJU one of the first projects to tie token utility directly to real-world machine operations and validated industrial output.

Core Features



Smart Factory Integration: OOJU transforms smart factory machines into onchain data nodes, where every production process becomes a verifiable transaction. Machines generate data during operation, operators manage and oversee it, and the ecosystem ensures that these records are validated transparently and immutably on blockchain. This fusion of physical production with digital verification is the foundation of the Machine Economy.

AIoT-Powered Data Validation: By integrating IoT sensors with artificial intelligence, OOJU ensures that every piece of machine-generated data is accurate, tamper-proof, and stored permanently onchain. AIoT not only validates the authenticity of production data but also enables predictive analytics, optimizing efficiency and reducing downtime in real-world factory environments.

OO CORE Platform: At the center of the Machine Economy is OO CORE, the governance and validation hub where token holders, operators, and machines converge. OO CORE manages consensus, delegation, and data approval, allowing it to collectively validate industrial data while ensuring fairness and transparency. This system transforms governance into a living, onchain process that aligns with both industrial activity and token holder participation. Rewards: OOJU introduces a reward model that emphasizes meaningful participation. Verified Machine operators are compensated for providing verifiable data, while token holders who delegate through the OO CORE platform receive rewards for securing the network. This ensures that every participant - whether factories or individuals - has a role in sustaining and benefiting from the ecosystem.

Tokenomics

OOJU has introduced its native governance and utility token, OOJU , which serves multiple roles within the ecosystem:



Governance Participation: Token holders can participate in the decentralized governance of the OOJU protocol through OO CORE, including updates to the protocol, ecosystem adjustments, and community-driven decision-making. For this the participants are rewarded with OOJU Tokens. This ensures that the future of the Machine Economy is guided collectively by its participants.

Network Rewards: OOJU distributes rewards to participants who keep the ecosystem active and secure. Machine operators receive tokens for submitting verifiable factory data, while validators and delegators earn for confirming and securing that data through OO CORE. This creates a reliable incentive structure that recognizes both industrial contributions and network security.

Network Fee: All transactions including data validation , data access fees within the OOJU ecosystem are settled in OOJU. These fees create constant demand for the token and sustain ongoing network operations, ensuring that every interaction within the ecosystem has measurable value. Utility: Beyond rewards and fees, OOJU functions as a utility token for ecosystem access. It is required for all activities within the OO CORE Platform. OOJU serves as the medium of interaction ensures that OOJU remains integral to both industrial processes and user participation.

The OOJU token is deployed on BNB Chain (BEP20) , combining scalability, efficiency, and global accessibility. Its design reflects the ethos of a fair and transparent Machine Economy, where value is created from real-world assets (RWA), secured through collective governance, and distributed to participants who sustain the ecosystem.

Vision and Roadmap

OOJU aims to connect smart factories, operators, and token holders through blockchain. By anchoring tokens to Real-World Assets (RWA ) and validating production data with AIoT, the project creates a transparent system where data is trusted, rewards are fair, and governance runs through OO CORE.

Beyond factories and operators, this data verification technology provides a foundational layer that extends far beyond industrial use. It can drive advancements in supply chain transparency, healthcare records, digital identity, environmental monitoring, and other services, while also laying the groundwork for interoperable digital infrastructure across autonomous vehicles, IoT device coordination, and decentralized governance.

OOJU's goal is to become the backbone for the next generation of trusted, interconnected technologies and services.

Roadmap Highlights:



Phase 1: Deployment of smart factory machines as nodes, integrating IoT sensors to capture production data.

Phase 2: Development of OO CORE Platform, including staking, delegation, and validator consensus mechanisms to secure machine data and distribute rewards.

Phase 3: Implementation of advanced onchain data infrastructure, including storage of machine metadata, interoperability layers for external dApps, and integration of real-time monitoring dashboards for operators and token holders. Phase 4: Development of AIoT-driven validation models, predictive analytics for industrial efficiency, and governance frameworks, culminating in a fully autonomous Machine Economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OOJU?

OOJU is a blockchain-powered ecosystem that transforms smart factories into onchain nodes. By combining IoT sensors, AI-driven validation, and tokenized incentives, OOJU creates a unified Machine Economy where real production data generates verifiable value.

What makes OOJU different from other projects?

OOJU is anchored in Real-World Assets (RWA) . Unlike projects built on abstract or speculative utilities, every token and reward within the OOJU ecosystem is tied to verifiable machine output and industrial data. This ensures that blockchain activity directly reflects real-world economic value.

Who is it for?

OOJU is designed for everyone - but it is especially valuable for factory operators, token holders, and partners seeking transparency and utility in blockchain. Operators benefit from machine-data rewards, while token holders engage through staking, and governance within OO CORE. It is also for those who want to participate in blockchain projects backed by real physical assets and industrial activity, where every token is tied to measurable production and tangible value.

Is OOJU live now?

OOJU will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 on September 15, 2025 (UTC) with the OOJU/USDT pair.

What chain is OOJU on?

OOJU is deployed on BNB Chain (BEP20) , chosen for its scalability, cost efficiency, and global accessibility.

Learn More about OOJU

Website:

X:

Telegram:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Start Trading Now: lbank

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Press contact:

...

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

...

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: LBank