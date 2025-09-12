Egypt Voices Wrath With Al-Nahda Dam Inauguration, Warns Of Retaliation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Eslam Abdelfattah
CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- At a time Ethiopia celebrated inauguration of Al-Nahda Dam on the Nile, construction of which began in 2011, Egypt emphatically affirmed its rejection of unilateral filling and operating the dam, warning of forecast hazards to the livelihood and environment of the two nations.
Despite a statement by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, during the inauguration ceremony last Tuesday, that the dam construction that cost USD five billion would not affect development in neighboring countries, Egypt that totally depends on the Nile waters affirmed it would not allow Addis Ababa to seize water resources unilaterally.
Egypt, addressing the UN Security Council, emphasized that it would reserve the right, according to the international law and the UN charter, to defend its people's existential interests.
In August, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warned that Egypt would not stay passive vis a vis any threat against its water security and re-affirmed Cairo would take all necessary measures, in line with the international law, to safeguard the Egyptian people's resources.
Following futile mediation bids by the US, the World Bank, Russia, the UAE and the African Union, Cairo eyes other tracks to find a solution to the crisis. In this regard, the former assistant foreign minister Salah Halima said in remarks to KUNA that the filling of the dam was illegal and illegitimate because Ethiopia explicitly breached the relevant international laws, charters and agreements namely the accords of 1902, 1903 and 2015.
Ambassador Halima said the dam construction would threaten livelihood of the two nations, Egypt and Ethiopia, and that it was tantamount to a form of aggression that must be resisted and foiled.
Egypt faces three options to tackle the issue; that Ethiopia abandon unilateral and de facto policies and cooperate fully with Egypt and Sudan according to international accords and charters to reach a legal and fair agreement.
Another choice is addressing the crisis via a a fair mediator, Ambassador Halima said, indicating at gestures by Washington to trade a settlement for the dam issue for resolving other files. He indicated at a short-lived accord during the first term of the US President Donald Trump, when Ethiopia refrained from signing it.
Thirdly, Ambassador Halima has indicated in this regard that Egypt is seeking the UN assistance under Chapter 6, where such a conflict can be resolved cordially -- and in the event this leads to nowhere, then there can be resort to Chapter 7 for Egypt reserves its legitimate right to defend its water rights with all means.
Egypt is exhausting all cordial means to resolve the strife peacefully as stipulated in the international law, namely the tenth article of the International Declaration of Principles, he said, noting that the Nile is an international river with common sovereignty, thus there is no room for unilateral or de facto actions.
Prime objective of building the dam is not solely for development, as Ethiopia claims, as there other illicit goals; such as Ethiopia's planned hegemony over the waters that also reach Sudan, Ambassador Halima said.
Ambassador Halima warned of looming dangers threatening livelihood and existence of two states and peoples, alluding to prospected draught. He also warned that vast areas would be swamped in case the dam collapsed. In such a dire event, water would submerge all Sudanese cities including the capital Khartoum. Egypt would suffer less in such an eventuality.
Meanwhile, the former assistant foreign minister Ambassador Mohammad Hijazi said Addis Ababa's inauguration of the dam was a flagrant breach of its commitments as stipulated by the norms of the international law that govern trans-border rivers and explicit violation of the good neighborliness norms and cooperation of the littoral states.
Ethiopia's unilateral approach constitutes direct threat to the region's security and stability and threatens interests and rights of more than 150 million Egyptian and Sudanese citizens who depend on the Nile as the main and necessary source for living, Ambassador Hijazi said.
He affirmed that Egypt would not adopt a compromising stand in defending its historic and legal rights that date back to centuries back. Moreover, it reserves the right to take all necessary political, diplomatic and legal measures including the options provided by the UN charters for states to defend their rights and national security,
Egypt will exert maximum pressures on Ethiopia to engage seriously and constructively in the negotiations to reach a fair and balanced agreement, he said, and avert a regional conflict that would ultimately threaten security of the Gulf and the Red Sea, international trade and marine shipping as well as international peace and security.
Egypt possesses "rough means," such as imposition of a siege and standing in the face of funding Ethiopian ventures, he warned further. (end)
asm
CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- At a time Ethiopia celebrated inauguration of Al-Nahda Dam on the Nile, construction of which began in 2011, Egypt emphatically affirmed its rejection of unilateral filling and operating the dam, warning of forecast hazards to the livelihood and environment of the two nations.
Despite a statement by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, during the inauguration ceremony last Tuesday, that the dam construction that cost USD five billion would not affect development in neighboring countries, Egypt that totally depends on the Nile waters affirmed it would not allow Addis Ababa to seize water resources unilaterally.
Egypt, addressing the UN Security Council, emphasized that it would reserve the right, according to the international law and the UN charter, to defend its people's existential interests.
In August, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warned that Egypt would not stay passive vis a vis any threat against its water security and re-affirmed Cairo would take all necessary measures, in line with the international law, to safeguard the Egyptian people's resources.
Following futile mediation bids by the US, the World Bank, Russia, the UAE and the African Union, Cairo eyes other tracks to find a solution to the crisis. In this regard, the former assistant foreign minister Salah Halima said in remarks to KUNA that the filling of the dam was illegal and illegitimate because Ethiopia explicitly breached the relevant international laws, charters and agreements namely the accords of 1902, 1903 and 2015.
Ambassador Halima said the dam construction would threaten livelihood of the two nations, Egypt and Ethiopia, and that it was tantamount to a form of aggression that must be resisted and foiled.
Egypt faces three options to tackle the issue; that Ethiopia abandon unilateral and de facto policies and cooperate fully with Egypt and Sudan according to international accords and charters to reach a legal and fair agreement.
Another choice is addressing the crisis via a a fair mediator, Ambassador Halima said, indicating at gestures by Washington to trade a settlement for the dam issue for resolving other files. He indicated at a short-lived accord during the first term of the US President Donald Trump, when Ethiopia refrained from signing it.
Thirdly, Ambassador Halima has indicated in this regard that Egypt is seeking the UN assistance under Chapter 6, where such a conflict can be resolved cordially -- and in the event this leads to nowhere, then there can be resort to Chapter 7 for Egypt reserves its legitimate right to defend its water rights with all means.
Egypt is exhausting all cordial means to resolve the strife peacefully as stipulated in the international law, namely the tenth article of the International Declaration of Principles, he said, noting that the Nile is an international river with common sovereignty, thus there is no room for unilateral or de facto actions.
Prime objective of building the dam is not solely for development, as Ethiopia claims, as there other illicit goals; such as Ethiopia's planned hegemony over the waters that also reach Sudan, Ambassador Halima said.
Ambassador Halima warned of looming dangers threatening livelihood and existence of two states and peoples, alluding to prospected draught. He also warned that vast areas would be swamped in case the dam collapsed. In such a dire event, water would submerge all Sudanese cities including the capital Khartoum. Egypt would suffer less in such an eventuality.
Meanwhile, the former assistant foreign minister Ambassador Mohammad Hijazi said Addis Ababa's inauguration of the dam was a flagrant breach of its commitments as stipulated by the norms of the international law that govern trans-border rivers and explicit violation of the good neighborliness norms and cooperation of the littoral states.
Ethiopia's unilateral approach constitutes direct threat to the region's security and stability and threatens interests and rights of more than 150 million Egyptian and Sudanese citizens who depend on the Nile as the main and necessary source for living, Ambassador Hijazi said.
He affirmed that Egypt would not adopt a compromising stand in defending its historic and legal rights that date back to centuries back. Moreover, it reserves the right to take all necessary political, diplomatic and legal measures including the options provided by the UN charters for states to defend their rights and national security,
Egypt will exert maximum pressures on Ethiopia to engage seriously and constructively in the negotiations to reach a fair and balanced agreement, he said, and avert a regional conflict that would ultimately threaten security of the Gulf and the Red Sea, international trade and marine shipping as well as international peace and security.
Egypt possesses "rough means," such as imposition of a siege and standing in the face of funding Ethiopian ventures, he warned further. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment