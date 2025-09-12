Vehicle Recycling Industry Report 2025-2033: Rising Use Of Scrap Metal, Advanced Recycling Technologies, Battery Reuse, And Government Regulations Bolster Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$93.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$254 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- ASM Auto Recycling Ltd. Copart Inc. Eco-bat Technologies INDRA Keiaisha Co. Ltd. Hensel Recycling Group LKQ Corporation Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Scholz Recycling GmbH Sims Metal Management Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Passenger Cars Recycling Commercial Vehicles Recycling
Breakup by Material:
- Iron Aluminium Steel Rubber Copper Glass Plastic Others
Breakup by Application:
- OEMs Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
- North America United States Canada Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa
