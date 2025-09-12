Vehicle Recycling Industry Report 2025-2033: Rising Use Of Scrap Metal, Advanced Recycling Technologies, Battery Reuse, And Government Regulations Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Recycling Market Report by Type, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global vehicle recycling market size reached USD 93.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market to reach USD 254.0 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.37% during 2025-2033.

The report provides a deep insight into the global vehicle recycling market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the vehicle recycling industry in any manner.



The rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, widespread adoption of metal scrap, especially steel, for the manufacturing of more affordable, lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the environmental benefits of using recycled materials and minimizing the dependency on natural resources is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Automotive recyclers are utilizing sophisticated tools and methods to recycle used vehicles to extract polymers, fluids and natural materials that cause minimal damage to the environment. They are also using various innovative products, such as optical sensors, to identify small pieces of metal in the scrap. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of recycled batteries in the manufacturing of consumer electronics and the implementation of government regulations to minimize environmental hazards associated with the disposal of batteries, rubber, oils and other materials, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



