Binance Alpha Announces The STBL Listing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance Alpha announced today the upcoming listing of STBL , the governance token of the STBL ecosystem.

The launch follows the project's successful pre-seed funding round led by Wave Digital Assets, a digital asset manager with more than $1 billion in assets under management.

Binance Alpha is Binance's discovery and early-access platform. It showcases projects before they reach the main exchange, giving users the chance to explore tokens at an early stage. The platform has evolved into a gateway for initiatives that aim to expand blockchain adoption and connect real-world use cases with on-chain infrastructure.

STBL enters Alpha with a focus on transparent, on-chain governance and community participation. The token anchors a stablecoin ecosystem designed to combine the reliability of traditional assets with decentralized infrastructure. The approach reflects growing interest in stablecoins that pair asset backing with open, programmatic control and clear pathways for users to help shape protocol direction.

At the center of the ecosystem is USST , a stablecoin intended to be backed by real-world assets. The design links real-world collateral to on-chain utility, aiming to unlock liquidity while preserving returns. The roadmap prioritizes governance, interoperability, and yield features so that the stablecoin infrastructure can be used across networks and integrated into a range of decentralized applications.

STBL provides token holders with avenues to participate in upgrades, parameter setting, and resource allocation. The model is structured to align incentives between users and the protocol and to introduce accountable mechanisms as new features come online.

Reeve Collins , known as the co-founder of Tether, who has founded STBL, said:

“The STBL token is designed to serve as the governance layer of the stablecoin ecosystem. It represents our vision for giving users an active role in shaping how stablecoins evolve and ensuring that the benefits of real-world asset backing flow directly to the community.”

The STBL project was founded by Reeve Collins , co-founder of Tether. STBL is the first token in a broader stablecoin ecosystem powered by USST , which will be backed by real-world assets (RWAs). By combining traditional assets with decentralized finance mechanics, the project aims to unlock liquidity while preserving returns.

