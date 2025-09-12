Avenue Living Achieves Significant Milestone In Unencumbered Assets, Strengthening Liquidity And Treasury Flexibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, AB, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Living, one of North America's fastest growing private real estate investment firms, has achieved a new high-water mark in its capital management strategy, with nearly $800 million in unencumbered assets across its multi-family residential platform. The firm now has one of the largest unencumbered multi-family asset pools across the public and private real estate investment trust (REIT) space. This milestone represents more than 14 per cent of the firm's property asset value, underscoring the strength of its balance sheet, disciplined leverage practices, and commitment to long-term capital stewardship.

Unencumbered assets – real estate without mortgage obligations – are a vital component of Avenue Living's liquidity profile, enabling the firm to access a broader range of treasury and capital management solutions. With 21,862 multi-family units across its North American portfolio, the firm's growing pool of unencumbered assets provides significant capacity to support its operating lines, while unlocking access to sophisticated liquidity products such as bonds and debentures.

“This achievement highlights the strength of our business and the thoughtful approach we take to treasury management,” said Anthony Giuffre, Founder and CEO of Avenue Living.“Our mantra has always been: 'How we do one thing is how we do everything', and by combining disciplined leverage strategies with mindful capital management, we have created a platform that is resilient, scalable, and able to seize opportunities in any market environment.”

Avenue Living's resilience is anchored in diversification across geography, debt, and equity. With over 1,000 employees operating in seven Canadian provinces and 20 U.S. states, the firm has established a broad operating footprint that reduces systemic risk and strengthens long-term stability. Its capital stack is supported by 34 unique lenders, including the largest banks in both Canada and the U.S., along with over 100 investment houses and more than 850 advisor partners. Combined with its asset class diversification across multi-family, self-storage, and farmland, the firm's balanced and strategic approach ensures flexibility, durability, and scalability.

“Our ability to reach this new benchmark is a direct result of the size and scale we've achieved, and our unwavering commitment to be responsible stewards of investor capital,” said Jason Jogia, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer.“We've built this unique platform to be rooted in breadth and balance – with diversification as the foundational pillar to minimize concentration exposure in our portfolio. This $800 million in unencumbered assets represents not only flexibility and equity, but also the structural resilience needed to drive sustainable growth for the long term.”

“From a treasury perspective, unencumbered assets are a cornerstone of liquidity,” said Steve Smith, SVP, Debt Capital Markets and Investments.“The stronger and more robust the pool, the greater the access we have to innovative financing structures and advanced capital management solutions. This milestone demonstrates our prudent approach to debt, the strength of our capital market relationships, and our ability to raise liquidity while continuing to expand our platform.”

Following its recent announcement of surpassing $8.5 billion in assets under management, Avenue Living continues to demonstrate disciplined financial and operational management across the firm. With robust liquidity, diversified debt strategies, and its growing portfolio of unencumbered assets, the firm remains well-positioned to deliver ongoing value and stability.

About Avenue Living

Avenue Living is a property owner-operator with over $8.5 billion in assets under management across more than 50 markets in Canada and the United States. The firm's multi-family division manages more than 21,800 doors throughout the North American heartland. Its self-storage fund owns and operates over 10 million square feet of self-storage space, while its agriculture funds oversee 50,000 acres of farmland. Avenue Living Group focuses on long-term investments in asset classes that impact the lives of everyday North Americans. The firm has strategically built an institutional, proprietary platform that sets it apart from its peers, enabling a customer-centric management model that drives value for its customers, investors, and employees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Avenue Living including the intended duration and use of the net proceeds of the expansion offering, and anticipated asset acquisitions. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“intends”,“believe” or“continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, financing and interest rates, general economic and market conditions and other relevant factors. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Avenue Living has no obligation to update such statements.

For more information, please contact:

Tammy Cho

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

...

CONTACT: Tammy Cho Avenue Living ...