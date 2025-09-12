Bright Side Stories: BRO Sets Up Playroom, Organises Health Camp In Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): Amid the rugged mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is proving that its mission goes beyond building roads-it's also about building lives. The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) in Tawang has created a Play and Learning Room for the children of casual paid labourers, many of them women who juggle long hours of road construction with childcare responsibilities. The colourful new facility is more than just a safe indoor space-it is filled with toys, educational charts, and playful learning materials designed to spark curiosity in young minds. A dedicated nursing corner allows mothers to tend to their infants with dignity, while clean drinking water ensures the health and hygiene of both children and caregivers.

By setting up this child-friendly space, the BRO has given women workers the peace of mind that their children are safe, supported, and happy while they work. The initiative has not only empowered mothers but also offered young children an opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive in a nurturing environment. This act of compassion is the latest in a series of efforts by the BRO to deepen its connection with local communities. Earlier this month, under Project Brahmank, the organisation held an Outreach Exchange Programme in Pasighat, Lower Siang district. From September 1 to 6, BRO personnel engaged with civil administration, academia, and youth-sharing their journey of nation-building while inspiring the next generation to consider careers of service. From roads to relationships, the BRO continues to lay foundations of progress and hope-reminding us that true nation-building begins with caring for its people.

Medical Camp Conducted

The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) has also organised a medical camp at the Government Primary School, Khirmu, bringing essential healthcare services to children in the remote high-altitude region of Arunachal Pradesh. Held on August 30, the camp saw the participation of nearly 40 children, who underwent detailed health check-ups. The examinations included growth assessment through height and weight measurement, eye and ear screenings, and evaluations of the nervous, respiratory, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal systems. Doctors also identified common ailments and provided valuable consultations. Parents and teachers warmly welcomed the initiative, noting that access to healthcare in such difficult terrain remains a major challenge. One parent shared,“We are grateful to BRO for arranging this camp. It ensures our children's health is monitored despite limited medical facilities here.”

School staff added that the camp offered both reassurance and practical guidance on managing children's health in tough weather and geographical conditions. A teacher said the initiative had given confidence to both students and parents. Community members emphasised that the BRO's efforts go beyond road construction, reflecting compassion and commitment to local well-being. They also highlighted that such humanitarian initiatives strengthen trust and cooperation between the armed forces and civilians. The medical camp is part of the 763 BRTF's broader outreach in Arunachal Pradesh-building not just connectivity, but also care and confidence among the people.

(With agency inputs)