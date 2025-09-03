Armenian Authorities Approve Highway Weight Station Along Zangazur Corridor
A new stationary weight control station for heavy and medium-sized vehicles will be established in Syunik, the southern region of Armenia where the Zangazur corridor passes, in 2026, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media outlets.
The project is being spearheaded by the country's Urban Development, Technical, and Fire Safety Inspection Authority in collaboration with the“Road Department” fund.
The facility is planned for the M-2 international highway between kilometers 198+000 and 199+000 in Syunik province. Construction will commence once the architectural and engineering design receives official approval.
Equipped with furniture and technical tools that meet international standards, the new station is expected to be operational next year.
