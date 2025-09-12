Beheaded Him, Kicked His Head Twice, Then Dumped It: CCTV Shows Chilling Details In Indian-Origin Man's Killing In US

A chilling act of violence unfolded in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday (September 10) when 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli 'Bob' Nagamallaiah was brutally killed by 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez. The attack occurred at the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard, east of Downtown and tragically took place in front of Nagamallaiah's wife and 18-year-old son.

The beheading of Indian-origin man Chandra Nagamallaiah at a Dallas, Texas motel in front of his screaming wife & son has been nearly blanked out in American media. This is what the selective normalisation of a violent society looks like.

Police sources said the two men, who worked together at the motel, were involved in a verbal argument earlier. The dispute escalated when Nagamallaiah instructed a co-worker not to use a broken washing machine, which angered Cobos-Martinez. CCTV footage captured Cobos-Martinez grabbing a machete and launching a violent assault on Nagamallaiah.

In Dallas, 50-yr-old Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded by Cuban immigrant Yordanis Cobos-Martinez after a fight over a washing machine. His wife & son witnessed the horror. The killer, who once roamed the streets holding the severed head, had...

All of us condole the tragic murder of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian, beheaded at his workplace in Dallas, Tx by a violent criminal repeat offender who was let back on the street and subsequently butchered Chandra, a father and husband in broad daylight in front of his son...

Chase to the office and beheading

The victim ran from room 108 to the motel office, screaming for help, while still under attack. Witnesses said Cobos-Martinez pushed Nagamallaiah's wife and son aside as they tried to intervene. Cobos-Martinez continued the attack until Nagamallaiah was beheaded. Police said the suspect then kicked the severed head into the parking lot before placing it in a dumpster. The gruesome scene was witnessed by motel staff and family members, leaving them traumatised.

Accused arrested at the scene, had criminal history

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel arrived at the scene while Cobos-Martinez, covered in blood and still carrying the machete, remained at the site. He was followed by officers and taken into custody. According to an arrest affidavit, Cobos-Martinez admitted to the crime during questioning and is now held in Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge. Authorities noted that Cobos-Martinez had a criminal history, including previous arrests for auto theft in Florida, indecency with a child, and assault in Houston. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Friends and family remember Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, as a devoted father, loving husband, and kind-hearted man.“This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” said friends, noting the shock and grief within the community.

The Indian community in Dallas has rallied to support Nagamallaiah's family. A fundraiser has been launched to cover funeral costs, immediate living expenses and the son's college education.

Investigation continues

Police are continuing their investigation to understand the motive behind the attack and are reviewing additional security footage and witness statements. Motel staff and witnesses have cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities.

The Dallas incident has shocked both local residents and the Indian diaspora, raising concerns about workplace safety and violent crime in the area.