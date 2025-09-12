Oncology Biosimilars Market Report 2025-2033 Cost-Effective Biologics Drive Patient Access, Competition, And Healthcare Savings

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Biosimilars Market Report by Drug Type, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global oncology biosimilars market is on a trajectory of robust expansion, with its value anticipated to soar from USD 5.8 billion in 2024 to USD 35.2 billion by 2033. This period will witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.15% from 2025 to 2033.

The impetus behind this growth stems from a rising geriatric population and environmental changes that have escalated cancer incidences worldwide, coupled with the increasingly high costs of cancer treatment burdening healthcare systems globally.

Oncology biosimilars present a cost-effective alternative to expensive branded biologics, mirroring their efficacy and safety. As a result, these biologics are gaining prominence as strategies for cost-containment within healthcare. Regulatory bodies, like the USFDA, actively promote biosimilars to bring down treatment costs while ensuring patient safety. As biosimilars gain traction, they not only enhance patient access to treatment but also stimulate industry competition, potentially driving down prices further.

The advancement of biosimilars is bolstered by several factors, including the impending patent expiries of pioneering biologics and increased R&D investment from biosimilar manufacturers. This competitive landscape fosters innovation and further supports competitive pricing, making cancer treatment more accessible.

