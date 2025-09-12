Oncology Biosimilars Market Report 2025-2033 Cost-Effective Biologics Drive Patient Access, Competition, And Healthcare Savings
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$35.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Biocon Limited Celltrion Inc. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. STADA Arzneimittel AG Pfizer Inc. Apotex Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Sandoz International GmbH BIOCAD Biotechnology Company Mylan N.V. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Monoclonal Antibody Immunomodulators G-CSF Hematopoietic Agents Others
Breakup by Cancer Type:
- Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Cervical Cancer Breast Cancer Kidney Cancer Stomach Cancer Brain Cancer Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe Asia Pacific North America Middle East and Africa Latin America
