Bengaluru Tenant Says Landlord Charges Impossible ₹15,800 Water Bill

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru resident has sparked outrage online after claiming their landlord is charging them exorbitant monthly water bills, including one of nearly ₹15,800 for 165,000 litres of water. The complaint, shared on Reddit's r/bangalore forum, quickly gained attention, with many social media users calling the charges“impossible” and urging the tenant to take action with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Tenant Raises Complaint Online

The tenant alleged that their landlord routinely imposes unrealistic water bills, averaging around ₹10,000 each month, despite the fact that only two people live in the house and both spend most of their day in the office.

In the Reddit post titled“My Landlord Slams Me with Exorbitant BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) Water Charges Every Month,” the user wrote:

"We usually get a water bill of around 10k each month. We are just 2 people living here, who spend most of the time in office. I've tried fighting him for this, but he gives me stupid excuses all the time. We don't even have running water for a day or two every fortnight. What should I do in this situation?"

Social Media Users React Strongly

The post triggered a wave of responses from fellow Bengaluru residents, many of whom questioned the legitimacy of the bill and urged the tenant to take immediate steps. Several suggested that the charges point to a faulty water meter or malpractice.

“This bill is impossible, either there is Air flowing into the meter continuously or something is really wrong with the meter reading person. Max bill for 2 people should Not even cross 300. Please go to BWSSB office asap and fix this. You are looted already if you have paid it. PS: My uncle had this issue when he used to get 3-4K bill every month and considered it to be normal, when one day I showed him our bill and said there was some issue, and we realized there was air blowing entire day into the meter and the meter is running even when water was not flowing."

"Just raising a complaint under the PG portal will make the sleep hell for BWSSB officials."

"165KL consumption? I have a family of 3 adults, 1 toddler, a large garden, 5 bedrooms and we use a ton of water and even then we only use like 15 to 20KL. So like a 10th of what you are being billed for. Stop paying, take that bill to BWSSB and report this piece of shit.”

Calls for Accountability

Many Redditors pointed out that a normal water bill for two people should not cross ₹300 under regular usage, and the figure of 165,000 litres consumption is highly exaggerated. Several urged the tenant to stop paying the landlord and instead take the bill directly to BWSSB for verification.

Others went further, demanding penalties against BWSSB if faulty meters are being installed and rental fees are still being collected from residents.