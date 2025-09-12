MK Muneer's Health Showing Improvement, Remains In ICU At Kozhikode Hospital After Heart Attack
Kozhikode: Koduvally MLA MK Muneer is showing signs of recovery while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, according to the latest medical bulletin. The Muslim League leader remains in the intensive care unit after being hospitalized for a heart attack that was triggered by a significant drop in his potassium levels.
Muneer began feeling unwell after attending several programs in his constituency. His condition deteriorated, leading to the cardiac episode that required immediate medical attention. The medical team has confirmed that his health is steadily improving, with a group of specialist doctors providing round-the-clock monitoring and care.
