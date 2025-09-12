Can Anutin Revive Thailand's Flagging Stock Market?
Dividend yields topping 4% might suggest an opportunity, yet investors remain unconvinced, judging by one of the world's worst-performing stock markets so far this year. The problem goes beyond politics or cyclical sentiment. Balance sheet stress and weak shareholder returns are among the factors weighing down Thailand's performance.
The rise of new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has prompted fresh questions about whether a new administration can reset waning investor confidence. For now, markets remain cautious on initial expectations that his government might last only four months before the dissolution of parliament and new elections.
However, a Constitutional Court ruling on September 10 clarified that two referendums are required for constitutional reforms and thus raised the possibility that his tenure could last longer, giving his government more time to implement policies.
Those will apparently include quick-win measures such as the khon la krueng (“half-half”) capped co-payment program that sees the government pick up half the tab for meals and other basic consumption.
Such schemes may lift household consumption in the short run, but investors will see them as populist stopgaps. They may steady sentiment temporarily, yet market confidence will ultimately hinge on whether the administration signals credible fiscal discipline, stronger governance and a commitment to capital market reforms.Balance sheets under pressure
Our review of non-financial large caps - together representing roughly 60% of the SET's market capitalization - highlights persistent structural pressures. Thai corporates are not nearly as cash-rich as headline dividend yields imply.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment