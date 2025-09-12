The Likely Upshots Of Russia's Poland Drone Incursion

MENAFN - Asia Times) NATO forces directly intercepted Russian drones for the first time since the special operation began after some of them veered into Poland earlier this week, with this unprecedented incident arguably being due to NATO jamming, as explained here .

Some commentators on both sides think that this might lead to World War III, but that's a far-fetched scenario since NATO isn't expected to respond kinetically by bombing Russia (even just Kaliningrad) and/or Belarus. The five most likely outcomes are more likely:

*“EU d efense l ine” b ecomes a “ d rone w all”

The “Baltic Defense Line” and Poland's“East Shield” , which are collectively known as the“EU Defense Line” that functions as the new Iron Curtain, might soon be outfitted with cutting-edge anti-drone capabilities, as suggested by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She spoke about creating an“Eastern Flank Watch” that would also become a“drone wall”, which the Baltic States have wanted for a while, and it makes sense to expand this program in both directions to Poland and Finland .

* Poland e xpands i ts m ilitary i nfluence in the Baltics