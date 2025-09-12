Police Cracks Down On Sale Of Rotten Meat In Srinagar 6 Cases Registered
Srinagar- Police have registered six cases against individuals and establishments found selling rotten meat in violation of public health and safety regulations in the city, an official said on Friday.
Acting swiftly on reports of the sale of rotten and unhygienic meat in the district, the Srinagar Police, in coordination with civil administration and food safety department officials, has launched a dedicated operation to curb the menace, a police spokesperson said.
The cases were registered at Lal Bazar, Bemina, Batamaloo, Safakadal, Ram Munshi Bagh, and Zakura police stations in the city.
A flying squad comprising officials from the district police, civil administration, and the food safety department has been constituted to conduct surprise inspections across the city.
During these inspections, significant recoveries of rotten meat were made, and the confiscated items were destroyed according to protocol, the spokesperson said, adding that strict legal action will be taken against violators under relevant provisions of the law.
