Vaishno Devi Yatra To Resume From August 14

File photo

Jammu- The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will resume from Sunday after remaining suspended for 19 days, officials said.

The yatra was suspended following a landslide on August 26 that claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.

“Jai Mata Di! The Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume from September 14 (Sunday), subject to favourable weather conditions. For details and bookings, please visit ,” the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) announced on X.

The Board further stated that the temporary suspension was necessitated due to inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track leading to shrine. The Yatra will resume as scheduled, provided weather conditions remain favourable.

Spokesperson of the SMVDB advised pilgrims to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff.

“RFID-based tracking will remain mandatory for transparency and traceability. For live updates, booking services, and helpline support, devotees are encouraged to visit the Shrine Board's official website: ,” it said.

The Shrine Board expressed its gratitude to all devotees for their patience and understanding during the suspension period.