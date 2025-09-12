ASCO's“Mahmud Rəhimov” Sets Sail To Aktau After Major Overhaul
The universal dry cargo vessel“Mahmud Rəhimov”, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has completed a comprehensive repair and set off on its first voyage to Aktau port, Azernews reports.
The vessel's main engines were replaced with new units, while the auxiliary engines were fully overhauled. In addition, various mechanical systems and air compressors were serviced, and extensive work was carried out on piping, electrical systems, automation, and hull welding.
The ship's underwater and above-water sections were fully cleaned and repainted, while living quarters, service rooms, and hatch covers received refurbishment. Communications and electro-radio navigation systems were also upgraded, including the installation of a modern electronic chart and two portable VHF radios.
The repair work was completed at the Zığ Ship Repair and Construction Plant, after which the vessel successfully passed all inspections and departed for its maiden post-refit voyage to Aktau.
For reference, the“Mahmud Rəhimov” measures 117.5 meters in length and 16.5 meters in width, with a cargo capacity of 4,100 tons.
