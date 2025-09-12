Hungary Spotlights Expanding Water Partnership With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Hungary and Azerbaijan expand water partnership, Hungarian Ambassador Tamash Torman said during the final day of the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management-Baku Water Week, Trend reports.

Torman stressed that for Hungary, universal access to clean water and sanitation is a key element of sustainable development and that addressing water issues is a priority in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He recalled that since 2010, Hungary has consistently focused its efforts on water issues and expanded regional and international cooperation in this area.

The ambassador noted that the Hungarian water technology sector has accumulated significant experience and innovative solutions-from groundwater mapping and design of drinking and wastewater treatment systems to reuse technologies and digital sustainable solutions.

Torman also emphasized the importance of water diplomacy and argued that water should serve as a driver for cooperation instead of conflict.

The history of water technology in Hungary is more than two thousand years old. It began in the 12th and 13th centuries when early water management regulations were developed and the region's plentiful thermal springs were used. Modern innovations include the regulation of rivers more than 150 years ago, the creation of water boards in the early 19th century, the expansion of water supply companies following the 1940s, and the establishment of specialized water and wastewater treatment companies in the 1990s and 2010s that are known throughout the world for their water expertise.