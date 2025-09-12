UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kyiv, Announces GBP 142M Support Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a UK government press release .

“I have chosen to visit Ukraine in my first few days as Foreign Secretary because Ukraine's security is crucial to the UK's security,” Cooper said.

The aid package, totaling £142 million (over €164 million), includes £100 million for vital support for humanitarian assistance to help civilians in frontline communities, protect the most vulnerable and provide emergency support for those impacted by Russia's continued attacks.

“This will include repairing critical water and heating systems, and helping to support livelihoods and jobs and strengthen Ukrainian resilience in the fourth winter of Russia's illegal war,” the statement said.

Additionally, £42 million will fund vital repairs to electricity networks and help protect gas and energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Cooper emphasized that the UK's support for Ukraine is“unwavering and stronger than ever,” noting that Russian aggression poses a long-term threat not only to Ukraine but to the security and stability of the whole of Europe - and the UK itself.

“Putin's bombardment of Ukrainian civilians, his stalling and delaying in internationally-backed peace talks, and his blatant disregard for human life must end,” she stressed.

During her visit, Cooper will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. She will discuss shared priorities with Sybiha as part of the UK-Ukraine Strategic Dialogue, which will conclude with a meeting between the Prime Minister and President.

Cooper will also visit the Cabinet building in Kyiv, recently damaged in a Russian attack, and a residential building destroyed in shelling.

As previously reported, on September 12, Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian government to support rehabilitation for seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen.

Photo: Lauren Hurley / No. 10 Downing Street