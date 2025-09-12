MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Justice Pays law firm recently shared that attorneys Stephen M. Fernandez and Danny Murphy have been recognized with distinctions for 2025. Fernandez has been selected for inclusion in the 2025 Super Lawyers list, and Murphy has been named a 2025 Rising Star by Super Lawyers, marking the fourth consecutive year he has been honored with this designation.







Justice Pays Celebrates Attorney Stephen M. Fernandez's Selection to 2025 Super Lawyers and Attorney Danny Murphy's Recognition as a 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star

Super Lawyers honors top attorneys nationwide across a range of practice areas and firm sizes through a patented process of independent research and peer evaluation. Their rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations, with no more than 5% of attorneys in each state named to the Super Lawyers list.

With this 2025 Super Lawyers designation, attorney Stephen Fernandez continues to uphold the firm's mission: delivering expert legal representation with integrity, compassion, and results.

Mr. Fernandez is licensed to practice in both Florida and Georgia, and represents clients in both state and federal courts, including the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Northern Districts of Florida. With more than 20 years of legal expertise, Fernandez is known for his exceptional skill and dedication both inside the courtroom and beyond.

The Rising Stars designation highlights the top up-and-coming attorneys, with fewer than 2.5% of lawyers in Florida earning selection each year. Eligible attorneys must be under the age of 40 or in practice for 10 years or less, and honorees are chosen through a rigorous process that includes peer nominations, professional achievements, and independent evaluations. For his fourth consecutive year, receiving this prestigious recognition, the team over at Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez, Murphy & Walsh is proud to share that Attorney Danny Murphy brings sharp legal insight and unwavering commitment to every case he handles.

Based in Bradenton, Florida, Danny continues to be a tireless advocate for individuals and families across Manatee County who have been injured in serious accidents. He has exclusively practiced Personal injury law since 2015, building a reputation for compassionate client service and proven results in complex cases.

The 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star recognition for the fourth year in a row, a testament to attorney Danny Murphy's skill, integrity, and commitment to achieving justice for his clients. According to the law firm, he's dedication to his clients in the Manatee area is exceptional.

About Justice Pays (Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh)

With over $500 million recovered for accident victims and over 10,000 successfully resolved accident injury cases, the team at Justice Pays, well known as Sarasota, Florida, Car and Automotive Accidents law firm , is dedicated to providing compassionate, results-driven legal representation. The firm's experienced attorneys are committed to protecting the rights of clients, pursuing maximum compensation, and delivering justice for individuals and families throughout Florida's Suncoast.

