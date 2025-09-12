Emiliano Martinez Still A Target For Manchester United As Lammens Faces Crucial Test

Manchester United have confirmed that Andre Onana has left the club to join Trabzonspor on a season-long loan. His departure leaves manager Ruben Amorim with three goalkeeping options: Altay Bayındır, Tom Heaton, and newcomer Senne Lammens.

Lammens, 23, arrives with a strong recommendation from United's recruitment team after making the move from Royal Antwerp. While he is highly rated, it remains uncertain whether he's ready to step into the starting role immediately for the Red Devils. Bayındır has started all of United's Premier League matches so far this season but has looked shaky, particularly during set-pieces. Meanwhile, veteran Heaton has not featured in a competitive fixture since February 2023.

United's Upcoming Transfer Plans

Reports from Fichajes suggest that Manchester United are actively considering a new, more seasoned goalkeeper when the winter transfer window opens. The club is believed to be seriously evaluating Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa and Mike Maignan of AC Milan as potential signings. However, this decision will depend largely on how Lammens adapts and performs over the next few months.

Having cost United €25 million, Lammens is expected to have a chance to prove himself, possibly starting with the high-profile Manchester derby over the weekend. His display could be pivotal in determining whether United push for another goalkeeper in January.

Martinez and Maignan Under Watch

Manchester United had previously explored a move for Emiliano Martínez, even reaching out to Aston Villa before the transfer deadline to discuss terms. Ultimately, the club opted to give Lammens a chance, though Martínez remains on their shortlist and would cost approximately €25 million if the club revisits his signing.

As for Maignan, the highly regarded French goalkeeper is in the final months of his contract with AC Milan, potentially making him available for a lower fee this January. Maignan's reputation for impressive reflexes and composure has made him one of Europe's most sought-after shot-stoppers, and United are closely monitoring his situation as a possible solution for their goalkeeping needs.