Free Healthcare For Senior Citizens Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a scheme specifically introduced for senior citizens. It provides free treatment for seniors. Learn how to avail of it.

As we age, the risk of diseases increases. After 70, the body weakens, leading to frequent illnesses. This can result in high hospital expenses for their children. The central government has introduced a scheme for senior citizens offering free treatment.No need to worry about parents' health. The government provides free treatment for those over 70 through the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. This card offers free treatment worth 5 lakhs.To get the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, register on the PM Jan Arogya Yojana portal or the Ayushman app. You can also visit your nearest government hospital. After receiving the card, provide eKYC for activation.Senior citizens over 70 with the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card get health insurance worth 5 lakhs annually. You can use this government insurance even if you have private insurance. The card covers treatment for 2000 ailments.Many private insurance companies are reluctant to offer health insurance to senior citizens, or charge high premiums. Hence, the central government launched free health insurance. Avail this opportunity if you have seniors over 70 at home.