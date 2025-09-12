Bomb Threat At Bombay High Court After Delhi Court Alert, Hearings Suspended

Following the bomb threat at Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court also got a bomb threat email on Friday. Police said that the court hearings have been suspended, building evacuated and premises are being searched. The Mumbai Police sources said that the bomb detection squads have been deployed to conduct searches for explosives and other such materials inside the court. However, the officials reportedly said the preliminary reports suggested it could be a hoax threat.

Earlier, a warning regarding a bomb threat to Delhi High Court was earlier issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, police sources confirmed on Friday. The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm."

A major security scare hit the Delhi High Court on Friday after a bomb threat email warned of explosives planted in and around the court premises. The subject line read, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2 pm." As the alert spread, all court benches rose, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated amid panic. Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, fire trucks, ambulances, and sniffer dog teams conducted a thorough search of the entire complex. So far, no explosives have been found.

The threatening email, sent from "... ", made controversial claims linking Pakistan and extremist groups. It mentioned that the bomb in the judge's chamber would detonate shortly after midday Islamic prayers. Senior advocates and court officials confirmed that proceedings were halted and full cooperation was extended to security forces. Police sources said the content was unclear but suggested possible ISIS involvement. The investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible, though preliminary findings indicate it could be a hoax.

(With ANI inputs)