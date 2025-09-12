Kodak Stock Heads For Best Week In Over A Month - A Retro Digital Camera Is Sparking Some Cheer

Shares of Eastman Kodak are poised for their best weekly performance in over a month, following a 4.4% gain on Thursday, a notable milestone given that the company last month flagged a going concern risk due to high debt levels.

The once popular camera company, which gave the phrase "Kodak moment" for pictures of cherished memories, had previously gone through a bankruptcy in 2012. In its current form, Kodak focuses on commercial printing and licenses its intellectual property (IP) mainly for industrial and healthcare imaging.

In the last few days, the company has generated buzz due to its new product: Kodak Charmera, a line of 1980s-inspired digital toy cameras. Announced on Tuesday, the camera is already sold out on Kodak's website.

At its core, Kodak Charmera is, at best, an accessory, intended to serve as a collector's item.

Priced at $29, the digital cameras are available in seven designs, each featuring filters that recreate the look of vintage film. They are sold in blind-box packaging, so buyers only discover which style they have received after the purchase.

In its strategy, the company seems to have taken a page from China's Pop Mart, which sells its viral Labubu dolls in blind-box packaging. Blind-box buying is a popular trend among Gen Z.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Eastman Kodak was 'bearish,' as of early Friday. KODK stock has dropped 10.5% year-to-date.

